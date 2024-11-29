Uber has announced its efforts to enhance rider safety, focusing on female riders and drivers. The company, on Wednesday, announced the introduction of features like audio recording and women rider preferred to bolster safety during trips

These initiatives are part of Uber’s ongoing efforts to ensure safety for riders and drivers alike. Representation pic/iStock

Listen to this article Uber promises safe rides, even at nights, for women with new tech tools x 00:00

Uber has announced its efforts to enhance rider safety, focusing on female riders and drivers. The company, on Wednesday, announced the introduction of features like audio recording and women rider preferred to bolster safety during trips.

ADVERTISEMENT

In partnership with Bengaluru-based NGO Durga, Uber is also intensifying efforts to sensitise drivers about appropriate conduct, particularly when interacting with female riders. With the launch of ‘Safety Preferences’, riders can now customise safety features such as RideCheck, Share My Trip, and audio recording to activate automatically on every trip.

These initiatives are part of Uber’s ongoing efforts to ensure safety for riders and drivers alike. By leveraging technological innovation, the company aims to make every ride safe, seamless, and hassle-free. According to the 2024 India Economic Impact Report by Public First, 95 per cent of female riders cited safety as their top reason for using Uber, and 84 per cent believed Uber was the safest way to get home.

Female drivers now have the option to accept only female riders—a feature introduced based on driver feedback. Particularly useful during late hours, this feature has already facilitated over 21,000 trips, helping female earners prioritise their safety, work longer hours, and increase their earnings. Sooraj Nair, head of Safety Operations, Uber India & South Asia, said, “We believe our work on safety never stops. We’ve consistently innovated to lead the industry in safety and enhance the experience of every Uber trip. Whether through tech-driven solutions like SOS integration and Women Rider Preference or initiatives like gender sensitisation, we remain focused on building a platform that riders and drivers can trust whenever they choose Uber.”

Key safety features

SOS integration: This feature allows riders and drivers to share live location and trip details with the police during emergencies. Designed to provide immediate support, it has been tested in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and is ready for rollout following police approval.

Audio recording: Riders can record audio if they feel unsafe during trips. The encrypted recordings remain private unless the rider submits them as part of a safety report. Compliant with India’s one-party consent law, this feature is available nationwide for both riders and drivers.

Safety preferences: With the Safety preferences feature, riders can automatically activate tech-driven safety options on every trip. They can customise settings such as automatically sharing trip details with trusted contacts, enabling audio recording, or activating RideCheck alerts. Riders can configure these settings based on time or location, such as for late-night trips or rides from specific areas. This one-stop feature ensures a safer and more personalised experience.

21K

No. of trips facilitated by female drivers for female riders so far