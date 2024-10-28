Resuming Day Two at 248 for 6, Mulani and Himanshu added 61 runs before Mulani was trapped LBW by Manisankar Murasingh (3-117).

Shams Mulani scores 71

Defending champions Mumbai took control, amassing a solid 450 in their first innings against Tripura, bolstered by impressive fifties from late-order batsmen—Shams Mulani (71), Shardul Thakur (62) and Himanshu Singh (59) in Agartala on Sunday.

Tripura were 60 for 1 in response, with Jiwanjot Singh (39) and Parvez Sultan (1) at the crease. Resuming Day Two at 248 for 6, Mulani and Himanshu added 61 runs before Mulani was trapped LBW by Manisankar Murasingh (3-117).

Himanshu-Thakur shine

Himanshu then partnered with Thakur to build an 85-run stand before his dismissal shortly after reaching his half-century.

Meanwhile, in Srinagar pacer Umar Nazir Mir starred with a six-wicket haul as Jammu and Kashmir secured their first win of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, defeating Services by an innings and 25 runs in a Group ‘A’ match to take the second place in the points table.

J&K beat Services

Mir’s exceptional bowling performance yielded figures of 12-1-53-6, helping dismiss Services for just 132 runs in 32 overs after J&K had posted 228 in their first innings.

Yudhvir Singh Charak also shone with the ball, claiming five wickets in the first innings (5-29) and adding three more (3-35) in the second, finishing with a match haul of eight wickets. Resuming their innings at 183 for 7, J&K added 45 runs to grab a lead of 157.

