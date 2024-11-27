Partnering with Bengaluru-based NGO Durga, Uber is also stepping up efforts to sensitize drivers on appropriate conduct, especially with regards to women riders

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

Listen to this article Uber introduces new features to elevate safety; here's all you need to know x 00:00

Uber on Wednesday unveiled a suite of features aimed at enhancing the safety of its riders in India, with a special focus on female riders and drivers. The company has announced Audio Recording and Women Rider Preferred to offer increased safety on Uber trips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Partnering with Bengaluru-based NGO Durga, Uber is also stepping up efforts to sensitize drivers on appropriate conduct, especially with regards to women riders. With the launch of ‘Safety Preferences’, Uber riders can now customize safety features like RideCheck, Share My Trip, and Audio Recording to activate automatically, on every Uber trip.

These features are the latest in Uber’s efforts to make riders and drivers feel safe during every ride. The company continues to utilize a mix of technological expertise and innovations to ensure that riding with Uber is safe, seamless and hassle-free. As per the 2024 India Economic Impact Report, compiled by Public First, 95% of female riders cited safety as their top reason for using Uber. 84% of female riders believed that taking an Uber was the safest way to get home.

Sooraj Nair, Head - Safety Operations, Uber India & South Asia, said, “We believe that our work on safety never stops. We’ve continually innovated to lead the industry on safety and enhance the overall experience on every Uber trip. Whether it’s through tech-driven solutions like SOS integration and Women Rider Preference, or through initiatives such as gender sensitization, we remain focussed on building a platform that riders and drivers can trust every time they choose Uber."

Key safety features:

SOS integration

This feature ensures quick emergency assistance by allowing riders and drivers to share live location and trip details directly with police during critical situations.

This feature is designed to provide immediate support when every second counts.

The feature is live in Telangana.

Uber has completed testing in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and is set to roll out as the State Police greenlights the collaboration.

Women Rider Preference | Industry-first

Female drivers now have the option to choose to accept only female riders, a feature that is particularly useful during late hours.

Introduced based on driver feedback, this optional feature has already enabled over 21,000 trips.

It helps female earners prioritise their safety, drive for longer hours, and boost their earnings.

Audio recording | Industry-first

Riders can now record audio if they feel uncomfortable or concerned about their safety during trips.

The encrypted recordings are not accessible to the rider, ensuring privacy.

Uber does not access the audio unless the rider chooses to submit it as part of a safety report.

This feature, compliant with India’s one-party consent law, is available nationwide for riders and drivers.

Gender sensitisation

Uber has partnered with Durga, a Bengaluru-based NGO, dedicated to promoting gender equity and safety.

This partnership will include virtual sessions for drivers to understand and address the unique safety concerns of women riders, fostering a safer and more respectful experience for all.

The company has also bolstered existing features to boost women's safety on the platform.

Uber’s tech-enabled RideCheck detects irregularities such as route deviations or long stops, prompting a proactive check-in with riders and drivers.

The 24x7 Safety Line offers round-the-clock access to safety experts for urgent but non-emergency issues during and after trips.

Additionally, phone and address anonymization ensures privacy by concealing personal contact details and trip locations, protecting both riders and drivers.

With Uber’s new feature ‘Safety Preferences’ riders can now automatically activate tech-driven safety features on every trip.

The feature allows riders to customize their safety settings for added peace of mind. From automatically sharing trip details with trusted contacts to enabling audio recording and RideCheck alerts, riders can tailor safety features to activate based on time or location—such as late-night trips or rides from specific areas.

This one-stop destination within the app ensures a safer and more personalized experience for every trip.



These initiatives reinforce Uber’s dedication to enhanced safety through the use of technology and collaboration with experts.