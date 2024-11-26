Sudden changes in temperature, bright lights, tiredness and strong smells in the environment can lead to migraine making it difficult to enjoy your vacation

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Listen to this article Experience sharp headaches while travelling? Here’s how you can prevent migraine on your next trip x 00:00

Migraine, an intense type of headache that also causes body fatigue, can be frustrating to deal with and make it difficult for a person to function throughout the day. While it can affect one’s ability to perform routine tasks on a normal day, experiencing migraine while travelling can be especially discomforting, given the uncertainty and unfamiliarity with surroundings.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is migraine?

Not every headache is migraine. Dr Pavan Pai, a Mumbai-based Consultant Interventional Neurologist and Stroke Specialist, says, “Migraine is a severe headache causing throbbing and pulsing which can steal one's peace of mind.”

He highlights the following symptoms:

Nausea

Headache

Vomiting

Dizziness

Mood swings

Irritability

Fatigue

Further explaining how migraine affects the body, he says, “Dealing with migraines can be frustrating as they can last from a few hours to several weeks. During migraine, certain chemicals in the brain become out of balance which can significantly affect the blood flow. This can further cause pain and trigger unbearable headaches and one can suffer from migraine attacks too.”

“People often tend to ignore migraine as a minor inconvenience which can exacerbate your symptoms. Migraine attacks can become more frequent if not managed with proper care,” he adds.

Can travelling trigger migraine?

Various factors can trigger the occurrence of migraine in people. “The factors can include stress, lack of sleep, eating certain foods, hormonal changes, sudden shifts in the weather and even strong smells," informs Dr. Pai.

Elaborating on how travelling can cause migraine, he says, “Sudden changes in temperature, bright lights, tiredness and strong smells in the environment can lead to migraine making it difficult to enjoy your vacation.”

Dr Neeraj Singh, Consultant Endovascular Neurosurgeon, adds, "Migraines can be frustrating, especially when you are travelling. Travelling to unfamiliar places, with hours of sitting at one place on the flight, car or train, and abrupt changes in your routine can be potential triggers for a migraine.”

He further informs, “Factors that can trigger migraine while travelling can include being dehydrated, unable to get a good 7 to 8 hours of sleep and stressing about the whole itinerary. While travelling, people often tend to forget to drink water or eat food which can cause headaches that can further turn into a migraine.”

How to prevent migraine while travelling?

To prevent this, experts suggest avoiding things that can aggravate your condition.

Dr Pai shares the following tips:

Wear sunglasses when the light is too brigh

Drink plenty of water

Take rest

Maintain a consistent sleep routine.

“If you start to experience migraine episodes, try moving to quiet and dark places for a few minutes until you start to feel better," he further suggests.

Also Read: What is sleep tourism? Decoding this wellness and travel trend

Dr Singh believes that one needs to take proactive steps while they are traveling for the betterment of their health.

This can be achieved by:

Staying hydrated

Taking frequent breaks when necessary

Managing your stress levels

Trying to sleep as much as possible

“If you are someone who has encountered migraine while traveling previously, then carrying your usual medications as prescribed by your doctor can help manage this pain,” he concludes.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Consult a qualified medical expert for personalized guidance.