Feeling 'Wanderlost'? Follow these five hacks to ease travel planning in 2025

Global travel app, Skyscanner today has released its ‘Wanderlost’ report, revealing that 94 per cent of Indian travellers tend to overthink their holiday plans, making it harder for them to commit to a trip. The report offers a closer look at how Indian travellers plan for the year ahead, with nearly half (49 per cent) already planning their next getaway. It further highlights the key factors that shape their travel decisions and what often holds them back from booking their next adventure.



January is all about fresh beginnings and the perfect time to map out 2025 adventures, with 89 per cent of Indians using this month to make important decisions for the year ahead. However, for 75 per cent of Indian travellers, the process of planning a trip can feel overwhelming - almost as much as figuring out their relationship goals. Key stressors like the fear of making a less-than-perfect choice (96 per cent), cost concerns (95 per cent), and overthinking (94 per cent) hold many back from booking their holidays. Travellers also tend to be extra cautious about their travel plans, revisiting their options multiple times—whether it's flights (41 per cent), hotels (35 per cent), or activities (30 per cent) — to make sure everything is perfect before they hit 'book'.



The travel application's 'Wanderlost' report uncovers this growing travel planning stress experienced by Indian travellers. Mohit Joshi, travel and destinations expert shares, “Planning a trip should be exciting, but for many, it can feel like a daunting task. Our Wanderlost report highlights that over 1 in 5 (22 per cent) Indian travellers take up to a month to finalise their holiday plans – a timeframe akin to deciding on higher education! Despite this, nearly half (45 per cent) Indians ended up taking more holidays than they originally planned in 2024.



He adds, "At Skyscanner, we want to fuel this passion for travel and make the planning experience hassle-free. Whether seeking great deals or new destinations, our money-saving tools and features are designed to simplify every step of the trip planning process. When flexible with dates, our Cheapest Month feature reveals the most budget-friendly time to fly and helps you discover the most cost-effective month to visit any destination. Meanwhile, our Explore Everywhere search inspires travellers to uncover incredible destinations within their budget, all ranked by price. With a wealth of travel hacks and tips available, we want to ensure 2025 is the year when travel dreams take flight.”



To further explore the mental strain behind this phenomenon, Skyscanner collaborated with neurology doctor and neuroscientist Dr. Faye Begeti, neurology doctor and neuroscientist who explains, ‘Wanderlost,’ a state of indecision during travel planning, stems from mental fatigue. Planning a holiday can feel overwhelming, especially when each decision - whether it’s choosing a destination or booking flights, hotels, and activities - requires significant mental effort. When a choice is difficult to make, it’s often because we need to shift our attention between various options, compare them and analyse the pros and cons. The constant mental juggling of information, particularly when it’s scattered across multiple online sources, relies heavily on our prefrontal cortex and can drain our cognitive resources, further amplified by the pressure to make the ‘perfect’ choice. This can turn the usual excitement of ‘wanderlust’ into the exhaustion of ‘wanderlost.’ I’m glad to be working with Skyscanner to help travellers overcome this challenge.”



Brain hacks to overcome the 'Wanderlost' feeling

Tackle 'Wanderlost' with these five neuroscience-backed exercises, developed with Dr. Faye Begeti, to help travellers simplify decisions and plan confidently for 2025



1. Combat decision fatigue:

Decision fatigue can overwhelm your brain, making even simple choices feel exhausting. Narrowing down your options is key.

2. Prioritise key decisions early:

Tackle the big decisions - like selecting flights or accommodation - when your mental energy is highest. For less important choices, adopt a "good enough" approach. If a choice meets your criteria, select it and move on to avoid overthinking and decision fatigue.

3. Balance mental energy with the right holiday:

Choose a holiday that aligns with your mental state. If you're feeling mentally overloaded, opt for a nature-focused retreat to reduce sensory input and recharge. If you’re under-stimulated, consider a city break or an adventure holiday for a burst of novelty and excitement.

4. Leverage anticipatory dopamine:

Our brain thrives on anticipation, making the build-up to a holiday feel as exciting as the trip itself so use it to your advantage. Bookmark your dream destinations in a saved list and revisit them as you refine your plans, making the planning a less stressful and more exciting experience.

5. Break free from routine:

As we get older, time can feel like it’s moving faster, often because we get stuck in familiar routines. Overcome the status quo bias that keeps you locked into these patterns. Try stepping out of your comfort zone when planning your holiday and explore unexpected destinations; this can lead to more memorable experiences.