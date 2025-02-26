Breaking News
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Ex-bank official under scanner for siphoning off ‘nine-digit amount’
Mumbai PoP idol ban: ‘It is a myth that clay idols can’t be big’
Mumbai: Clean-up marshals collect Rs 4.54 crore in fines since April
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 conducts trials on line that goes under Mithi River
Mumbai: Three arrested for selling obscene videos hacked from CCTVs in Prayagraj
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Lifestyle News > Travel News > Article > Gates of Kedarnath temple to open for devotees on May 2

Gates of Kedarnath temple to open for devotees on May 2

Updated on: 26 February,2025 03:43 PM IST  |  Kedarnath
PTI |

Top

With the announcement of the opening of Kedarnath temple, the dates for the opening of all four sacred sites in the Garhwal Himalayas have now been fixed

Gates of Kedarnath temple to open for devotees on May 2

File Pic

Listen to this article
Gates of Kedarnath temple to open for devotees on May 2
x
00:00

The gates will open at 7 am on May 2, as announced by Vijay Prasad Thapliyal, the Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, on Wednesday.


With the announcement of the opening of Kedarnath temple, the dates for the opening of all four sacred sites in the Garhwal Himalayas have now been fixed.


Badrinath Dham will open on May 4, while Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams will open on April 30, on Akshaya Tritiya. These four sites together form the Chota Char Dham, a small pilgrimage circuit.


The auspicious hour and date for the opening of the Kedarnath temple were decided by religious gurus and Vedpathis on the occasion of Mahashivratri, after offering prayers at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath, the winter abode of Baba Kedar, he said.

Apart from the chief priest of Kedarnath temple Rawal Bhimshankar Ling, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, temple committee officials, religious functionaries and hundreds of devotees were also present at the Omkareshwar temple which was decorated with flowers for the occasion.

Also Read: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amarnath Yatra: What’s fuelling the rise of spiritual tourism in India?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kedarnath culture travel tourism Spiritual Tourism lifestyle

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK