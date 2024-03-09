Go scuba diving like PM Modi, explore the marine life of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent dive into the Arabian Sea in Dwarka has ignited curiosity in many to know more about the submerged city of Dwarka and a newfound interest in exploring destinations popular for their marine life. Mid-day Online spoke to experts who shared interesting insights on the same

A still capturing PM Modi’s joyful mood after his dive in the sea. Sourced photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides being in the headlines for other things, has been making news for his liking towards Indian tourism. From his visit to the Lakshadweep to the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya which highlighted the rise in spiritual tourism in India, PM Modi has given an impetus to Indian tourism in the past year. Now, his recent dip into the Arabian Sea in Dwarka has stirred up curiosity about ocean life in India.



The prime minister went scuba diving in the submerged city to offer his prayers to Lord Krisha – a Hindu deity. He said, “This experience is going to be etched on my heart forever. I have always wanted to do this.”



The story behind the submerged city of Dwarka

“Dwarka is renowned as the legendary city of Lord Krishna in Hindu mythology. As a part of sea heritage of India, Dwarka is a massive attraction representing scuba diving as a unique form of darshan and exploration of the submerged historical city,” says Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited.



“The Gomti Ghat, where the Gomti River meets the Arabian Sea is especially worth exploring. Bathing here is believed to bring spiritual purity, making it a sacred ritual for worshippers seeking inner peace and connection with the divine,” adds Daniel D’Souza, president and country head, holidays, SOTC Travel.



As per the legends, the ancient city of Dwarka was created by Lord Krishna. The city stood right where the Gomti River and Arabian Sea converge. It is believed that the sea engulfed the city after the demise of Lord Krishna.