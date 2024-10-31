Hyundai Motor unveils new hydrogen-based EV concept

Named after the Latin word for beginning, Initium symbolises Hyundai's role as a pioneer in the transition to a hydrogen-based society

Hyundai Motor on Thursday unveiled the concept of its upcoming passenger hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) named Initium that comes with an extended driving range and ample hydrogen fuel storage capacity.

Initium is a concept by Hyundai that reflects the product and design direction of a passenger FCEV set for release in the first half of next year, Yonhap news agency reported.

At a media event in Goyang, north of Seoul, Hyundai Motor President and CEO Chang Jae-hoon highlighted that hydrogen is an energy source not only for future generations but one that is accessible and equitable to everyone.

"Hyundai's steadfast commitment to hydrogen over the past 27 years stems from a strong belief in its value," Chang said.

According to Hyundai, the design of Initium incorporates an aesthetic highlighting the strength and resilience of steel while also underscoring the pure nature of hydrogen.

The model also offers a spacious interior along with distinct features. It features an increased hydrogen tank capacity and integrates aerodynamic wheels, enabling a driving range of over 650 kilometres.

Additionally, enhancements in the fuel cell system and battery allow a maximum motor output of 150 kilowatts. The model also includes expanded seat recline angles and rear door openings to ensure a roomy second row.

Hyundai Motor plans to showcase Initium to the public at the Los Angeles Auto Show and Auto Guangzhou motor show in China, both set to be held next month.

Hyundai Motor made its first foray into the field of hydrogen in 1998 by establishing a dedicated hydrogen research organisation. In 2000, Hyundai introduced its first hydrogen vehicle in collaboration with US fuel cell company UTC Power.

In 2013, Hyundai Motor became the first company to mass-produce hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, launching the Tucson ix Fuel Cell, and in 2018 introduced its dedicated hydrogen fuel cell model, the Nexo.

Chang later said the adoption of hydrogen energy by the automotive industry was a "matter of time" and a "path we must take" despite growing business uncertainties surrounding electric and other eco-friendly vehicles as of late.

"Hydrogen-based vehicles may not be profitable now, but they represent a milestone in realising a hydrogen society, making it a mission (of Hyundai Motor)," Chang told reporters.

"Continuing to advance necessary technologies is crucial, and I believe we can secure global leadership."

