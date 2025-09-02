India was at the top of the international tourist arrivals list, followed by China with 7,533 visitors and the USA with 6,068 tourists, the Nepal Tourism Board said

Among the arrivals, 35,505 were from India, accounting for 40 per cent of the total visitors. India was at the top of the international tourist arrivals list, followed by China with 7,533 visitors and the USA with 6,068 tourists, the NTB said.

Nepal received 88,680 international visitors by air in August, with Indian travellers accounting for the largest share, the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) said on Monday.

Nepal received 88,680 international visitors by air in August, with Indian travellers accounting for the largest share, the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) said on Monday.

Among the arrivals, 35,505 were from India, accounting for 40 per cent of the total visitors. India was at the top of the international tourist arrivals list, followed by China with 7,533 visitors and the USA with 6,068 tourists, the NTB said.

Sri Lanka, with 5,956 visitors and Bangladesh, with 4,262, were the third and fourth on the list, respectively, it added.

In July 2025, Nepal had recorded 70,193 tourist arrivals by air route.

Tourist arrivals from January to August 2025 stood at 7,36,562. Among them, the number of Indians is 2,10,496. Similarly, last year, altogether 7,20,331 tourists arrived in Nepal by air, among which 2,34,020 were Indian visitors.

The rise in arrivals of international visitors reflect the tourism sector's gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, NTB Chief Executive Officer Deepak Raj Joshi said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever