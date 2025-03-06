Looking for a pet-friendly ride? 'Uber Pet' service now expanded to Mumbai and Delhi

This feature is available both on-demand and as a Reserve option, enabling users to book rides with their pets instantly or in advance

Are you a pet parent? It can often be challenging to find a suitable ride to travel with your pet for purposes like a visit to the veterinarian, a walk in the park or just a day out.

Mumbaikars and Delhiites can now take their pets along on rides as Uber is expanding its 'Uber Pet' service to these cities, making it easier for users to travel along with their furry family members. The service was introduced in Bengaluru last year, and is now available in three cities in India.

Commenting on the expansion, Shweta Mantri, Head, Rider Verticals, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We’re excited to bring Uber Pet to Delhi and Mumbai, offering even more flexibility for pet owners to travel with their furry friends. After listening to the feedback from pet parents, we’re now offering the option to book Uber Pet on-demand, making travel with your pets easier than ever.”

Steps to book the service

Open the Uber app and enter your destination in the ‘where to’ box.

Select Uber Pet at the bottom of the screen.

Review booking details and tap confirm.

