Mumbai teen becomes first female to scale seven highest mountain peaks of the world

Updated on: 30 December,2024 10:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The teen adventurer has conquered Africa (Mt Kilimanjaro), Europe (Mt Elbrus), Australia (Mt Kosciuszko), South America (Mt Aconcagua), North America (Mt Denali), Asia (Mt Everest) and the latest one in Antarctica (Mt Vinson)

Mumbai teen becomes first female to scale seven highest mountain peaks of the world

Kaamya Karthikeyan scaled Mt Vinson along with her father (Pic: X/@SpokespersonNavy)

In a proud moment for India, Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 17-year-old student from Navy Children School in Mumbai, displayed stunning determination and skill to create history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale the highest peaks on each of the seven continents.


Demonstrating extraordinary mountaineering prowess, the teen adventurer has conquered Africa (Mt Kilimanjaro), Europe (Mt Elbrus), Australia (Mt Kosciuszko), South America (Mt Aconcagua), North America (Mt Denali), Asia (Mt Everest) and the latest one in Antarctica (Mt Vinson).


The young Everester reached the summit of Mt Vinson along with her father, Commander S. Karthikeyan, on December 24 at 17:20 hrs Chilean Standard Time to complete the Seven Summits Challenge, the Indian Navy informed.


The Indian Navy congratulated Karthikeyan and her father on accomplishing this momentous milestone.

Taking to their official handle on X, SpokespersonNavy, they wrote, "Kaamya Karthikeyan, class XII student at @IN_NCS Mumbai, scripts history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale seven highest peaks across seven continents."

"The Indian Navy congratulates Kaamya Karthikeyan and her father on accomplishing this momentous milestone," the caption added.

Navy Children School in Mumbai also congratulated the 17-year-old and posted, "Breaking barriers and reaching new heights! Kaamya Karthikeyan, Class XII, Navy Children School, Mumbai, becomes the youngest female in the world to conquer the Seven Summits -- the highest peaks on all seven continents! A moment of immense pride for NCS Mumbai!"

Karthikeyan said she was 7 when she took her first trek in Uttarakhand.

She scaled the peaks over 7 years on these dates:

Mt Everest (8849 m): May 20, 2024

Mt Aconcagua (6962 m): February 2, 2020

Mt Denali (6190 m): June 28, 2022

Mt Kilimanjaro (5685 m): October 25, 2017

Mt Elbrus (5642 m): June 14, 2018

Mt Vinson (4892 m): December 24, 2024

Mt Kosciuszko (2228 m): October 23, 2018

Her accomplishments have not only earned her the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar, India’s highest national honour for young achievers in 2021 but also accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mann ki Baat.

She is now attempting the Explorer's Grand Slam, an adventurer goal to reach the North Pole and the South Pole, as well as climb the Seven Summits.

(With inputs from IANS)

