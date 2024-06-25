Research: 72 pct parents agree that being LGBTQ+ has negatively impacted their bucket list

From tweaking travel wish lists to modifying appearances, new research reveals how LGBTQ+ families have to deal with insecurities while travelling

In an increasing number of countries, millennials are the first generation to embrace queer family travel. As more LGBTQ+ families embark on that exciting first multi-generational trip, Booking.com’s latest 'Travel Proud' research reveals the heightened awareness and acceptance among LGBTQ+ families that their trip will be influenced by their identity.

Constraints, concerns shape destination choices

The first step for any traveller is finding and booking a destination and for LGBTQ+ parents this comes with particular concerns. 60 percent of this group feel that being LBGTQ+ has a big impact on their vacation research and destination choices, while nearly four in five travellers (78 percent) will investigate how LGBTQ+ family-friendly a destination is when making their choices.

Despite the progress that is being made in a growing number of countries, there continue to be constraints on LGBTQ+ family travel. 87 percent of LGBTQ+ parents feel some popular destinations are off limits because they or another family member identify as LGBTQ+. This also results in them changing their travel wish lists with 72 percent agreeing that being LGBTQ+ has negatively impacted their bucket list.

LGBTQ+ travellers are modifying behaviours while travelling

LGBTQ+ parents will adapt their behaviours to deal with their identity concerns once out of the home. 71 percent say that being LGBTQ+ negatively impacts how they and their family behave when travelling together, with almost the same number (74 percent) saying it negatively impacts how they present themselves. Meanwhile, 83 percent of LGBTQ+ parents admit to modifying their appearance and behaviour while catching a flight and 90 percent will create alter egos to obscure their identity.

How the travel industry helps queer travellers’

But families are seeing the positives in changes coming from the travel industry. 80 percent of LGBTQ+ families say that seeing increased inclusivity in the travel industry has made them feel more comfortable travelling. And 81 percent say that being LGBTQ+ makes them feel more confident as a traveller. While in destinations that have adequate legislation in place to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ people, the majority of LGBTQ+ parents feel comfortable across the entire travel journey – 83 percent feel comfortable catching flight from their home country, 84 percent feel comfortable getting onto public transportation, 87 percent feel comfortable eating in restaurants outside of the place they are staying and 88 percent feel comfortable going out late in the evening with their family.

