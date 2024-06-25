Mental health experts share effective programs to foster inclusivity for LGBTQ+ students in school

With pride month coming to an end, mental health experts share with us guidelines to develop effective strategies to foster inclusivity for queer folks right at school

Image generated with Midjourney

Schools play a crucial role in fostering acceptance towards queer students at a young age Due to lack of inclusive education, cases of violence against LGBTQ+ community has risen To combat social stigma, mental health experts & a prof. share tips to foster acceptance

When Nisha Patel’s son Aarav was five, he loved playing with his action figures. In a hyper-real scenario, Batman would fight off the villains to rescue Iron Man. After saving Iron Man, the duo would go on to raise a baby superhero together. At that age, my son was not aware of traditional gender roles or how a family functions, and I decided not to bind him with conventions,’ Nisha tells Midday.