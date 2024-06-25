Breaking News
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended
Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home
Mumbai: Body of doc found hanging from fan in family friend's flat
Mumbai: Rs 3 crore fine for fruit market on playground
Mumbai: Mandal demands that Sion bridge be opened for Ganesh processions
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Mental health experts share effective programs to foster inclusivity for LGBTQ students in school

Mental health experts share effective programs to foster inclusivity for LGBTQ+ students in school

Premium

Updated on: 25 June,2024 11:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

With pride month coming to an end, mental health experts share with us guidelines to develop effective strategies to foster inclusivity for queer folks right at school

Mental health experts share effective programs to foster inclusivity for LGBTQ+ students in school

Image generated with Midjourney

Key Highlights

  1. Schools play a crucial role in fostering acceptance towards queer students at a young age
  2. Due to lack of inclusive education, cases of violence against LGBTQ+ community has risen
  3. To combat social stigma, mental health experts & a prof. share tips to foster acceptance

When Nisha Patel’s son Aarav was five, he loved playing with his action figures. In a hyper-real scenario, Batman would fight off the villains to rescue Iron Man. After saving Iron Man, the duo would go on to raise a baby superhero together. At that age, my son was not aware of traditional gender roles or how a family functions, and I decided not to bind him with conventions,’ Nisha tells Midday.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

LGBTQIA+ lesbian gay bisexual transgender life and style culture news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK