Breaking News
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Joint probe panel comprising Navy, state, independent experts counter numerous questions
Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’
Mumbai: Brave psychiatrist beats back burglar
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics
Mumbai: Woman swept away after jumping into Versova bay
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Travel News > Article > The intriguing world of collecting souvenirs whats their allure

The intriguing world of collecting souvenirs – what’s their allure?

Premium

Updated on: 30 August,2024 10:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raaina Jain | raaina.jain@mid-day.com

Top

Travel souvenirs are special for many people, not only because they spark nostalgia but also curiosity and inspiration. But what do people collect as souvenirs? What do these supposedly ordinary objects mean to them? We explore

The intriguing world of collecting souvenirs – what’s their allure?

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

When Pratishtha Singh, an architecture student, recently visited Spiti Valley, she sent postcards to her family and close friends from the world’s highest post office in Hikkim. This, she believes, is a souvenir that will bring back the memories of the place and create hope for visiting it together. “Apart from family and friends, I sent one postcard to myself also. Later, when I go through these mementos, I’ll catch a glimpse of my older self and all the experiences I had on this trip,” she states.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lifestyle news mumbai travel travel news Travel trends lifestyle Arts and culture

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK