Uttarakhand: River rafting suspended in Rishikesh as river Ganga nears warning level

River rafting has been temporarily suspended here due to the rising water level of the Ganga following heavy rain and accumulation of silt in the riverbed.

White-water rafting in the Ganga at Muni ki Reti was stopped on June 24 until further notice in view of public safety, Tehri district tourism officer Jaspal Chauhan told PTI on Wednesday.

The Ganga is flowing close to the warning level and silt has accumulated in the riverbed, making relief and rescue efforts, in case of an emergency, difficult, Chauhan said.

On Tuesday, the Ganga at Muni ki Reti was flowing at 338 metres, just one metre below the warning mark at 339 metres, Chauhan said.

Though located in Rishikesh, which falls in Dehradun district, Muni ki Reti comes under Tehri district.

Rishikesh is a favourite spot among rafting lovers across India.

Rafting in the Ganga goes on for nearly 10 months, except in July-August when it remains suspended due to monsoon.

