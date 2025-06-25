According to the latest IMD forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai on June 24, 25, and 26, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in a few places

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies over Mumbai and its suburbs, with a possibility of heavy rainfall during the day.

According to the latest IMD forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai on June 24, 25, and 26, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in a few places.

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 30 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.8 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

High tide is expected at 12:05 PM with a sea level of 4.71 metres, followed by another high tide at 11:51 PM reaching 4.01 metres. The low tide is likely around 6:09 PM at 1.73 metres, and the next low tide is expected early Thursday at 5:57 AM, with the sea level dropping to 0.27 metres.

Rainfall recorded between 8:00 AM on June 24 and 8:00 AM on June 25 shows that the city received 1.69 mm of rain. The eastern suburbs recorded 5.62 mm, while the western suburbs saw 2.91 mm during the same period.

Meanwhile, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 35.02 per cent.

As per BMC records on Wednesday (June 25), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 5,06,890 million litres, which amounts to 35.02 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 9.99 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 54.28 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 36.47 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 40.16 per cent, Bhatsa 28.46 per cent, Vehar 41.73 per cent, Tansa 38.81 per cent and Tulsi 39.95 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazagaon.