Mumbaikars share their top picks for a romantic escape

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Whether you have embarked on a budding romance, or have been together for years, travelling with your partner offers an opportunity to reconnect and deepen your bond. The daily grind of city life often leaves us exhausted and stuck in a monotonous cycle where even the best of us might not nurture our closest relationships to the extent we should.



From navigating unfamiliar menus to getting delightfully lost, sharing experiences with your loved one can help you build memories that will last a lifetime. What could be more restorative than leaving the hustle of the city behind, and taking refuge in the tranquil embrace of nature? Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Mumbaikars share their favourite romantic getaways where they gaze at breathtaking views, indulge in quiet contemplation, and truly unwind in the company of their beloved.



We'd just sit there for hours, sipping our drinks, listening to the gentle rhythm of the waves



"For me, a romantic getaway is all about embracing the chill vibes," says Gunjan Saini, a Mumbai-based writer, content creator, and actor. "I'm a big believer in slow living. Picture this: waking up to a good cup of coffee, watching breathtaking sunsets paint the sky, and just unwinding on a beautiful beach. Wherever I travel, I make it a point to explore the local café scene. It's refreshing to discover new places and, of course, try different coffees – it's a little ritual I enjoy," she shares.



When asked about her most romantic trip, Saini’s eyes light up. "It was definitely my first time in South Goa. It was like stepping into a different world. I felt this incredible sense of calm wash over me, something I rarely experience in the city. My partner and I spent our days walking along those stunning beaches, the sand warm beneath our feet. We'd stumble upon these charming little cafes with the most amazing ocean views. We'd just sit there for hours, sipping our drinks, listening to the gentle rhythm of the waves. It was pure bliss, so incredibly romantic,” she recalls.

Gunjan Saini and Abhineet Singh Rathore

The writer also shared a particularly heartwarming memory that always makes her smile. She recounts, "It was during the World Cup. My then-fiancé and I were watching a crucial India match at a restaurant screening. The atmosphere was electric! When India won, the entire place went wild! Strangers were hugging, everyone was laughing, the energy was just infectious. It felt like we were all one big family celebrating together. Afterwards, my fiancé and I walked to the beach. We sat there for hours, just talking, laughing, and soaking in the magic of the night. It was such a beautiful, unforgettable experience.”



It's like a fairytale city



"Life in the city can be a whirlwind," muses designer Priya Oberoi. "My husband and I are always craving a break from the noise and the constant motion. We love the idea of luxurious resorts, but what truly ignites our passion when we travel is immersing ourselves in the local culture and history. We're fascinated by exploring ancient sites, learning about traditions, and experiencing the unique charm of a place. It's like stepping back in time, and it's incredibly enriching," she shares.



When it comes to romantic getaways, Udaipur holds a special place in the couple’s hearts. "Udaipur is our absolute favourite," Oberoi says with a smile. When asked what makes Udaipur so special, she says, "It's like a fairytale city. The stunning lakes, the majestic palaces, the vibrant art scene – it's all so incredibly romantic and inspiring. There's a certain magic in the air that you just don't find anywhere else. We love wandering through the narrow, winding streets, discovering hidden courtyards, and soaking in the rich history that permeates every corner of the city."



A particularly cherished memory for the couple is taking a boat ride on Lake Pichola at sunset. She describes, "Watching the City Palace and the Lake Palace glow in the golden light as the sun dips below the horizon – it's breathtaking. It's such a peaceful and romantic experience. And then, of course, there's the food! Udaipur's culinary scene is incredible. We love trying the local Rajasthani delicacies, from the spicy laal maas to the sweet and creamy gatte ki sabzi. The combination of stunning scenery, rich history, delicious food, and the overall romantic ambiance makes Udaipur our perfect escape. It's where we go to reconnect, rediscover our love for each other, and create memories that will last a lifetime.”



It’s a bit old school but we love it



“As a couple, we love to unwind at beautiful resorts, soaking in the peaceful ambiance and taking a break from our busy schedules,” shares professional makeup artist, creator, and product development manager Bijal Chhaya. Married to Dharak, a realtor and passionate actor, she tells us that while they enjoy the luxury and relaxation that resorts offer, what excites them the most during travels is exploring the best restaurants in the area. “Food is a huge part of our travel experience—we love trying new cuisines, discovering hidden gems, and indulging in local delicacies,” Chhaya says animatedly.



When asked about her preferred romantic escape, she coyly admits, “Our favorite weekend getaway from Mumbai is Mahabaleshwar. It’s a bit old school but we love it! The place has a special charm with its cool climate, lush greenery, and breathtaking landscapes, making it the perfect escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. Beyond the natural beauty, what I particularly love about Mahabaleshwar is the shopping. The local markets are filled with unique finds, from handmade products to delicious treats, making every visit an enjoyable experience.”



Bijal and Dharak Chhaya

Chhaya particularly recommends visiting the Western Ghats during strawberry season. “There’s something truly magical about walking through the strawberry fields, handpicking the freshest berries, and enjoying them right on the spot. It’s a simple yet incredibly fulfilling experience that we absolutely love. The combination of scenic views, great food, and fun activities makes Mahabaleshwar our go-to destination whenever we need a quick yet refreshing getaway,” she concludes.