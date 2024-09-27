Indian travellers are inclined towards using artificial intelligence tools to assist with trip planning. Industry experts delve into the increasing popularity and workings of AI tools that aid in travel planning, and weigh in on the relevance of the human touch

Representation Pic

For most people, planning has been the most complex aspect of travel. The increasing number of choices, across accommodations, logistics, and experiences has snowballed into an overwhelming volume of decision-making. With easy access to information and online booking platforms, reliance on travel agents has steadily declined, and the popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) planners is on the rise. From personalised recommendations, access to real-time information, streamlining the booking process, and offering round-the-clock customer support, AI has the potential to revolutionise travel planning by helping travellers make informed decisions. Indian travellers, especially the tech-savvy Generation Z, are increasingly embracing the convenience and efficiency of AI travel planning.