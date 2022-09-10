A balanced snack

Get rid of hunger quickly with these no-fuss and healthy recipes
Representative image. Pic/Istock
The word snacking brings up images of fries, chips and other no-so-healthy food. But snacking can be healthy, too. Here's a list of quick and easy recipes that will satisfy hunger pangs between meals.
1. PB and A
If bread and sugar are your enemies, ditch the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich for peanut butter and apple slices. It's also a great snack for when you travel or are in the office. Carry a whole apple and scoop out some PB in a small airtight container, and you're good to go.
2. Springtime rolls
A twist on deep-fried spring rolls, for springtime rolls all you need are rice paper sheets and your favourite veggies such as carrots, cucumbers, avocado and radish sliced thinly. Drizzle some soya or a basil vinaigrette on the filling before rolling up the sheet.
3. Khakra with butter and sugar
Go old school and back to the basics. Sprinkle sugar on a thin spread of butter over khakra for a nostalgic and easy snack. Best served with a hot cup of chai.
4. Energy bites
Mix together date purée, coconut powder, oats, and a range of roasted nuts and seeds for bliss bites filled with nutrition and energy. You can make and store them for the entire week, and nibble away when hunger strikes. Also another great snack to carry to the office.
5. Chia pudding
To satisfy a sweet tooth without eating anything too processed or loaded with sugar, try chia pudding. All you need to do is mix chia seeds with 1/4 cup of milk or your choice of plant-based milk. Stir well and let it cool in the refrigerator overnight - now, it's all ready for your snack the next day. Top it with nuts, berries, granola, sliced fruits or drizzle honey and enjoy.