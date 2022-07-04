Feast on American fare at these restaurants in Mumbai

With today being celebrated as American Independence Day, city-based restaurants dazzle up their menus with special dishes that best represent the country’s food culture

Herbal sweetness

A Perfect end to a meal, this particular brownie packs in a crowd favourite twist to its mix — Jäegermeister! The Jäegermeister brownie combines the flavour of a herbal liqueur and the taste and texture of chewy chocolate.

At: Silly, Khar West.

Cost: Rs 650

Tastes like a classic

This scotch bonnet pepper-infused Caribbean jerk chicken is served with American corn on the cob, potato wedges and sweet plantains. This classic dish is a tangy, sweet, smoky and fiery treat. Can you say no to this platter?

At: Stacks and Racks, Ram Nagar, Malad West.

Cost: Rs 699

Pork perfect

Pigasso contains soft pork belly, umami pork belly glaze, and pickled red chillies.

At: Rocket Man Pizza

Log on to: rocketmanpizza.dotpe.in

Cost: Rs 745

Biscoff bounty

This biscoff pancake topped with lotus biscoff, and sprinkled with biscoff cookie crumb is a comfy pick.

At: Jamjar Diner, Bandra and Versova.

Cost: Rs 400

Meaty conversation

The animal burger is an ode to lovers of the dish who look for juicy pounded meat fillings. This burger contains a buffalo beef patty that’s topped with smoked cheddar, house sauces, mustard, aioli and pickled onion rings.

At: 145, across outlets

Cost: Rs 450