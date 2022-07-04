Feast on American fare at these restaurants in Mumbai

With today being celebrated as American Independence Day, city-based restaurants dazzle up their menus with special dishes that best represent the country’s food culture
Representative Image
Herbal sweetness
A Perfect end to a meal, this particular brownie packs in a crowd favourite twist to its mix — Jäegermeister! The Jäegermeister brownie combines the flavour of a herbal liqueur and the taste and texture of chewy chocolate.
At: Silly, Khar West.
Cost: Rs 650
Tastes like a classic
This scotch bonnet pepper-infused Caribbean jerk chicken is served with American corn on the cob, potato wedges and sweet plantains. This classic dish is a tangy, sweet, smoky and fiery treat. Can you say no to this platter?
At: Stacks and Racks, Ram Nagar, Malad West.
Cost: Rs 699
Pork perfect
Pigasso contains soft pork belly, umami pork belly glaze, and pickled red chillies.
At: Rocket Man Pizza
Log on to: rocketmanpizza.dotpe.in
Cost: Rs 745
Biscoff bounty
This biscoff pancake topped with lotus biscoff, and sprinkled with biscoff cookie crumb is a comfy pick.
At: Jamjar Diner, Bandra and Versova.
Cost: Rs 400
Meaty conversation
The animal burger is an ode to lovers of the dish who look for juicy pounded meat fillings. This burger contains a buffalo beef patty that’s topped with smoked cheddar, house sauces, mustard, aioli and pickled onion rings.
At: 145, across outlets
Cost: Rs 450