Top beer selections in Mumbai for a buzzing experience

As the world says cheers on International Beer Day today, we curate a list of exciting beers for guzzlers in Mumbai chasing a good buzz

Representation Pic

From the Czech list

For those who like their beers plain and simple, the Czech classic pilsner is a no-brainer. A clean bready character from the barley paired with the earthy notes from the hops, and you have a crisp beer that’s easy to sip, and hard not to chug.

AT Effingut, Dhanraj Mahal, Colaba.

(Retail stores in Chembur, Andheri, Malad, and Bandra)

LOG ON TO @effingutbrews

CALL 7620038888

As a cider note

Are ciders really beers or more like wines? A glass full of the new blueberry or strawberry ciders at this popular beer guzzlers’ haunt will leave you with little time to ponder. These sweet ciders that swap out the usual grains for unfiltered fruit in the fermentation process are a treat for those on the gluten-free path.

AT Doolally Taproom (Thane, Andheri, Khar). LOG ON TO @godoolally

CALL 9987379500 (Thane)

Say it with flowers

This brewery located at the city’s doorstep offers some unique brews that make for the perfect welcome drink. Our pick is the hibiscus ale Hapi Hibici that is brewed with fresh hibiscus flowers that lend a tropical sweetness and a distinct dryness to the drink. This floral concoction will ensure your glass is always half-phool.

AT R Hapi Brewing Co, Dahisar Check Naka, Penkarpada Road, Dahisar East.

CALL 8104803915

All at once

This everything-beer, Mosaic IPA, is for the indecisive ones. The bitterness from the hop-heavy formula and fruity undertones from mangoes and lemons converge to give us the mosaic IPA. Those looking for a heavy, hoppy drink beyond the traditional IPAs, this one is right up your alley.

AT Gateway Taproom, Kala Ghoda, Fort; G Block, BKC.

CALL 7506128945 (Fort); 8104590734 (BKC)

Yeh dil mango more

If you love a good crisp lager but miss the fruity punch from ales, this brew shop has the perfect blend of the two. The mango lager is crisp, light, and packs a sweet aftertaste of the king of fruits, making it a great companion for brunches. As the mango season draws to a close, it’s as good a reason as any to grab a cold pint

right now.

AT Brew Whale Craft Beer, Orlem, Malad West; Union Park Road, Khar West. LOG ON TO airmenus.in/brewwhalebeer (to order)

CALL 8928543276 (Khar)

Kuch meetha ho jaye

Try this brewery’s Irish cream stout, loverboy, which features an infusion of chocolate, coffee and hazelnut, topped with a drizzle of hazelnut syrup. Named aptly for its bold and adventurous bittersweet flavour profile, we suggest you give this lover boy a chance.

AT Independence Brewing Company, Central Avenue, Powai; Seven Bungalows, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO @indebrewco

CALL 9156182337 (Versova);

9156992337 (Powai)

Join the cheers

>> Spin the wheel and play your cards right at this café to win free beers all night.

ON Today and August 3; 7 pm onwards AT The Beer Café, Inorbit Mall, Malad West.

LOG ON TO insider.in

>> With a 1+1 offer on all beers on tap, and a continental tapas menu, this affair is not for the lightweights.

ON Today; 12.30 pm to 12.30 am AT Balsa, Utopia City, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel. CALL 8657929833

>> Join popular comedian Mr Kadakman, who will bring his brand of slapstick comedy to a night of drinking games.

ON Today; 8 pm onwards

AT Irish House, Inorbit Mall, Malad West.

LOG ON TO @theirishhouseindia

Bar wars

1 What is the term for the foam that forms on top of beer after it is poured into a glass?

2 If you’re sipping on a cold pint of Belgian witbier, traces of what fruit are you most likely consuming?

3 In the German beer Hefeweizen that’s rapidly gaining popularity in the city, hefe stands for yeast. What does weizen stand for?

4 A standard lager contains four basic ingredients — malted barley, hops, yeast, and water. What typical flavour can one associate the hops with?

5 This beer finds a fan in a popular South American professional racer who once said, “You can have any brew you want, as long as it’s a X”. What beer is X, and who are we talking about?

Yash Karia, 23, content writer

3/5

>> Head

>> Lime

>> Wheat or white?

>> Bitterness

>>No idea

Mahek Chavan, 24, digital strategist

3/5

>> Head

>> Orange peel

>>Wheat

>> Sweetness

>>No clue

Answers:

1) The head 2) Orange. A standard witbier contains coriander and orange peel extracts 3) Wheat. Hefeweizen translates to yeast and wheat, its two core ingredients. 4) Bitterness 5) Corona, popularised by Vin Diesel’s character Dom Torreto from the Fast and Furious series.