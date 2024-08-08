Breaking News
Head to a curated art show in Mazgaon for a fresh perspective on citys art landscape

Head to a curated art show in Mazgaon for a fresh perspective on city's art landscape

Updated on: 09 August,2024 09:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

A curated fundraiser show in Mazgaon brings together 24 young artists with a new vision and approach to the city’s art landscape

Mansoor Mansoori, Shadow Journal, 2024, oil on canvas

Listen to this article
Real estate can be expensive in the city of Mumbai. This is as true of renters looking for a roof over their head, as it is for artists looking for some space in a gallery. The Space 118 Fine Arts Grant seeks to change this scenario. Curator and founder, Saloni Doshi explains, “As a non-profit organisation, we hope to bring to light the visions and perspectives of young and new artists by offering them a space to exhibit, and thereby, reach out to galleries in the city.”


Sneha Lakhotia, Inescapable Monotony, 2022
Sneha Lakhotia, Inescapable Monotony, 2022



Their ongoing show, The Future of Imagination, will conclude tomorrow with a showcase of 24 contemporary artists whose works represent a changing world expressed through a myriad of perspectives. “It is surprising how they have re-imagined form, style and even subjects through their art. From miniatures, to ideas of happiness and the future itself, there are some radical ideas on display,” Doshi remarks.


Aditya Chadar’s Home After You Leave, 2024, acrylic on linen
Aditya Chadar’s Home After You Leave, 2024, acrylic on linen

Curated over a period of seven months, the artists will also be part of a unique walkthrough of the space, interacting with viewers as they visit on the closing day. “We hope that it introduces to patrons a new generation of artists who deserve a space, and a platform for their expression,” Doshi concludes.

ON Tomorrow; 5 pm
AT Kirti Warehouse, 118, J Rathod Marg, Central Railway godown, Mazgaon.
Log on to @artandwonderment on Instagram
Cost Rs 800 onwards

Saloni Doshi
Saloni Doshi 

Also check out

>> Colonial charm
Take a scenic tour of the Ballard Estate business district with your camera in tow.
ON August 11; 8 am onwards
MEETING POINT Disclosed on registration
LOG ON TO @photowalksmumbai
COST R499

>> Steeped in nature  
Enjoy a quiet respite along the Shilonda Trail at Borivali’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park.
ON August 11; 8.30 am
MEETING POINT Sanjay Gandhi National Park Main Gate, Borivali. 
LoG ON TO @mumbai_musafir
COST Rs 1,350 (per person)

Also Read: Comedy to culinary delights: Enjoy these experiences in Mumbai this weekend

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

