Comedy to culinary delights: Enjoy these experiences in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Representation Pic
Thursday
Sensory feast
Experience a unique culinary adventure in total darkness. Enjoy a pure vegetarian secret menu, eating and guessing each item with background sounds and aroma for an unforgettable dining experience.
TIME 7 pm
AT Dorangos Hall, St Andrew’s Road, Bandra West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
CALL 9920275894
ENTRY Rs 199 onwards
Friday
Laughter riot
Get ready for the weekend and laugh along with Prashasti Singh (below)at her new show featuring a fresh mix of hilarious jokes. Prepare for a night of unstoppable laughter.
TIME 8 pm onwards
AT The J Spot Juhu, Tian Building, Gulmohar Road, Juhu Scheme, Vile Parle West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
CALL 8591410855
ENTRY R499 onwards
Parisian showpiece
Understand the vibrant role and contribution of the French language in the Olympics movement and history.
TIME 10.30 am to 5.30 pm
AT Alliance Française de Bombay Centre, Pherozeshah Mehta Road, Santacruz West.
LOG ON TO @afmumbai
CALL 42640330
Saturday
Play-time with the kids
This mud-slinging workshop will be a blast for kids. Having splashy fun in the mud boosts creativity, enhances motor skills, and keeps them away from their screens.
TIME 9.30 am to 10.30 am
AT Roots Nature Club, Carter Road, Bandra West.
LOG ON TO @rootsnatureclub
CALL 9820613334 (for details)
Drama and dhamaal
One On One Dhamaal brings on stage nine hilarious and relatable monologues in English and Hindi by actors Rajit Kapur (below), Shikha Talsania and Zafar Karachiwala among others. Dive into the ups and
downs of modern life with a mix of humour, drama, and witty observations.
TIME 7 pm onwards
AT Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.
LOG ON TO ncpamumbai.com
CALL 66223754
ENTRY Rs 500 onwards
Timeless tunes
Pic Courtesy/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Enjoy a classical tribute to Mohammad Rafi featuring a showcase of his career’s diverse colours and eras. Both popular and rare songs by the legend will be performed by singers Anil Bajpai, Sampada Goswami and Mithila Mali.
TIME 8.45 pm onwards
AT Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Juhu-Vashi Road, Juhu Nagar, Sector-16, Vashi.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
CALL 27667879
ENTRY Rs 250 onwards
Sunday
Veggie delight
With the month of Shravan here, Ishaara is offering a special pure vegetarian thali throughout the month. This thali offers traditional Indian dishes adhering to the dietary customs.
TILL August 19
TIME 12 pm to 8 pm
AT Ishaara, third floor, High Street Phoenix, Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
LOG ON TO @ishaaraindia (for more details)
CALL 8657531988
COST R799
Serene sounds
Start your Sunday with a 90-minute sound bath for deep relaxation. Lay down and take in the soothing sounds of music bowls to lose the stress of the week.
TIME 4.30 pm to 6 pm
AT Om Shala N Square, 10th Road Bandra West.
LOG ON TO @omshala.official
CALL 7400361681
ENTRY Rs 1,500
Wind is the summit
This moderate trek in Kanhe village takes you across a lush plateau, up a steep mountain climb, and through a dense forest with natural pools and waterfalls. Enjoy a refreshing dip before reaching the windmill and visiting a temple at the summit.
TIME 5.30 am onwards
MEETING POINT Hotel Midtown Pritam Dadar TT Circle, Dadar East.
LOG ON TO @ttrikon
CALL 9820022466
ENTRY Rs 1,249 onwards