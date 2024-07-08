The cafe aims to captivate visitors with its soothing Bohemian décor and quirky yet classy interiors and entirely health-friendly vegetarian menu that includes vegan and Jain options

The new restaurant has opened its doors on Waterfield Road in Bandra. Photo Courtesy: Craft of Food 2.0

New in Mumbai: All-day vegetarian cafe Craft of Food 2.0 opens in Bandra

Craft of Food 2.0, a quaint bohemian all-day cafe focusing on sustainability and balanced way of living, opens in has opened its doors on Waterfield Road, promising to be a delightful escape for food lovers and coffee aficionados alike.

The cafe aims to captivate visitors with its soothing Bohemian décor and quirky yet classy interiors. The ambience is designed to create a serene and welcoming atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for relaxed dining, catching up with friends, or simply enjoying a quiet moment with a cup of coffee.

Staying true to its commitment to quality and sustainability, it offers an entirely health-friendly vegetarian menu that includes vegan and Jain options. The café’s culinary offerings are diverse and thoughtfully curated to cater to a variety of palates.

The expansive menu boasts of specialities like Brazilian Acai Bowl- a refreshing and nutritious blend of acai berries, topped with fresh fruits and granola, Buddha Bowl - a wholesome mix of grains, greens and proteins, perfect for a balanced meal, Som Tam- a vibrant and spicy Thai green papaya salad, Ratatouille Bruschetta- a delightful twist on the classic bruschetta, topped with flavorful ratatouille. Gnocchi with Pomodoro Sauce- soft, pillowy gnocchi served in a rich and tangy tomato sauce, Quattro Formaggi Fries- crispy fries topped with a blend of four cheeses, creating a gooey, indulgent treat.

Their variety of vegetarian desserts is one of the biggest attractions of the menu. From Sticky Toffee Pudding- a moist and rich pudding, served with a luscious toffee sauce, Mascarpone & Coffee- a creamy and decadent dessert, combining the richness of mascarpone with the comfort of traditional coffee, Betty Apple Crumble- a warm and comforting apple crumble, perfect for a sweet end to any meal; they have it all .

Chef Sourabh Das is behind Craft of Food 2.0's menu. Chef Sourabh’s journey began in his kitchen, where he discovered his true love for food. His dedication and passion led him to pursue culinary education at prestigious institutions such as IHM Mumbai, the Culinary Academy of India (CAI, Hyderabad), APCA Malaysia, and the Emirates Culinary Academy in Dubai. He has also attended masterclasses from renowned chefs, including Meilleur Ouvrier de France (MOF) awardees and Indian Cuisine’s Master Chefs.

Chef Sourabh’s experience working with premium brands like BIRDYS, Renaissance, JW Marriott, and The Oberoi has honed his skills and channeled his energy into creating a positive and delightful culinary endeavor at Craft of Food 2.0.

The chef's philosophy is simple: Food is a craft that requires love, dedication and skill and when these elements come together, the result is an culinary experience that is truly unforgettable.