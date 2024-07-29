Handy tips for men who are using makeup for the first time

Actor Sheezan Khan recently opened up about men embracing make-up to look and feel more put together on a daily basis. A useful guidebook to help you get started

Sheezan Khan; Ranveer Singh flaunts a groomed look with an even skin tone; Vicky Kaushal pairs a rugged look with minimal make-up. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

There was a time when make-up was relegated to the confines of women’s vanities, meant to be worn only to cater to the male gaze. Not anymore. The recent proliferation of men proudly sharing their GRWM routines, including a nifty assortment of skincare products and colour cosmetics, on social media has converted this narrative into a far more equitable and less gender-oriented one. And so, actor Sheezan Khan’s recent comments on make-up being gender-neutral may have struck a chord with many of his fans. “Whether as a form of self-expression or simply to cover up a bad skin day, men are increasingly embracing the transformative power of makeup in the most heartening ways,” says make-up artist Natasha Nyss. But, if you’re new to the process, and don’t know where to begin, she shares a quick guide to a fool-proof routine that will outlast Mumbai’s unpleasant, humid weather.

Getting started

“Start with a good moisturiser that works with your skin type. Massage your face to reduce any puffiness. Layer with sweat-proof sunscreen and then a primer,” suggests Nyss. This, she says, creates a well hydrated base that is a must for all makeup looks. Full coverage foundation can be daunting for even seasoned make-up lovers. Instead, look for a tinted serum to even out your skin tone and cancel out any redness or hyperpigmentation. Next comes concealer, which can help erase your dark circles and blemishes. Nyss advises using a hydrating product that’s closest to your skin colour. Warming up the product with your fingers and patting it into your skin ensures the most seamless finish.

Natasha Nyss and Deep Pathare in a contoured look

Adding definition

Contouring can help accentuate your angles, and make your jawline and cheekbones appear sharper and stronger.

A powder palette is easiest for beginners as powders are much easier to blend in as compared to cream products. To contour your facial structure, suck your cheeks in and trace a line that runs down your cheekbones with a small contour brush. Draw another line that traces your chin and lower jawline. For even more definition, you can draw a small inverted L shape on your temples. Blend the product in using a large blush and circular motions. You can also add a little contour powder to both sides of your nose for a sleeker appearance. Always contour in daylight to ensure that your product is well-blended and not very stark. Set your look with loose powder that also helps to tackle excess shine.

The finishing touches

Nyss recommends transparent mascara to make your eyes look bigger and wider awake. You can also add a transparent brow gel to groom your eyebrows for set the hairs in place — since men typically have fuller eyebrows, you can skip using a pigmented product for this step. Complete your look with lip balm and a setting spray that will hold your artistry in place through the day.

Feel fly on the fly

If you don’t have the time or inclination to commit to a full-blown make-up routine, try these simple hacks instead:

. Eyebrow powder applied with a small brush can give the appearance of a fuller beard or stubble, and cover up any patchiness. If you don’t have access to eyebrow powder, a dark brown or black eyeshadow can work just as well.

. For a busy day when looking groomed is essential, a primer-concealer-lip balm routine is better than skipping makeup altogether.

. Never skip your skincare routine. While make-up can cover a few blemishes, it will never replace the appearance of healthy, revitalised skin.

. Adding a drop of your concealer to your moisturiser is an effortless way to DIY your own base product and skip a step.

. Shave after you shower. The warm water and steam from your shower will soften your beard hair, thus preventing razor bumps and dryness.

. Exfoliate your lips regularly. This could be as simple as brushing your lips when you brush your teeth. Small circular motions for up to 45 seconds is all you need.

. Ice rubs can help to combat morning puffiness, ‘wake up’ your skin, even out your complexion and reduce the appearance of dark circles on long days.

Simply use a regular ice cube and massage your face with it.