Mumbai News

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

New maintenance shed to ease congestion, aid Karjat-Panvel corridor

Work began on new shed at Bhivpuri near Karjat. Pics/Special Arrangement

Mumbai’s local train network is set to get a much-needed boost with work finally beginning on a new rail car shed at Bhivpuri near Karjat. This marks the city’s first new local train maintenance shed in 13 years, the last one being built at Virar in 2012. The Bhivpuri facility will accommodate 20 12-car local trains.


New EMU car shed


“Apart from Bhivpuri, another EMU car shed has been proposed at Vangaon on Western Railway,” a senior official said. “The Bhivpuri location was finalised by Central Railway in coordination with Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC). Following site surveys and land acquisition, construction has now begun.” The current scope of work includes earth filling, compaction, drainage, boundary walls, road construction, and other preparatory tasks before the workshop is built.


Shed layout and capacity

As per the layout, the facility will have eight mid-section stabling lines capable of holding 20 12-car trains. Additional infrastructure includes: 
>> Eight extra lines, including two washing lines 
>> Three inspection shed lines, with future provision for eight 
>> Three parallel lines for a lifting shed 

Location details

The car shed is located between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat stations in the Kalyan-Karjat section of Central Railway, spanning seven villages—Vanjale, Savargaon, Koshane, Ashane, Umroli, Garpoli, and Diksal. 

Local train fleet

According to Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) data: 
>> CR Mumbai operates 74 12-car rakes, 2 15-car rakes, and 5 AC locals (total: 81) 
>> WR Mumbai operates 75 12-car rakes, 14 15-car rakes, and 8 AC locals (total: 95) 

Key role in new corridors

The Bhivpuri car shed is expected to be a major support system for the Panvel-Karjat railway project, a crucial part of Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3 (MUTP-3). With work on this corridor over 90 per cent complete, the new shed will help facilitate train operations in the region.

Voices

Nitin Parmar, Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee Member
“A car shed at Bhivpuri is a boon for Karjat. More rakes mean more services originating and terminating here. This will also support the upcoming Karjat-Panvel corridor. Commuters are eager for this development.” 

Ketan Shah, Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee Member
“This new shed will boost railway activity across the entire stretch from Karjat to Kalyan. It could pave the way for dedicated shuttle services between Karjat and Kalyan.” 

