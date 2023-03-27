A natural setting

Explore the green side of the city with a beginners’ art workshop to be held at a public garden in SoBo

An illustration of Red Sandalwood. Pic courtesy/Instagram

In a concrete jungle every pocket of green is celebrated as a natural treasure. It’s important to hail every small attempt to highlight this facet of Mumbai. Known for conducting walks across the city, Bombay Yubokumins is now ready with their first botanical illustrations workshop. Hosted by co-founder, artist and archaeologist, Ashwini Gawli, the basic-level art workshop does not require any prior knowledge of botany and painting.



Mumbai Port Trust Botanical Garden

Gawli’s own curiosity as an artist and botany enthusiast egged her to start this initiative, “Mumbai as a city boasts of a diverse natural heritage. It has always been my hobby to capture and study biological heritage, and how it has shaped our culture and history; however, being old-school in my approach, photographs didn’t always satisfy me. Hence, I started painting images. For this season, we are keen to bring Mumbaikars and its visitors closer to these oft-overlooked sites.”

On: April 2; 8 am onwards

At: Bombay Port Trust Garden, Cuffe Parade

Log on to @bombayyubokumins

Call: 8369913918

Cost: Rs 2,000