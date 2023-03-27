Breaking News
Mumbai: Swachhata doots coming in a month
‘How was cage to trap leopard so professionally designed?’
Maharashtra: 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases are XBB.1.16
Mumbai: BMC awaits railway blocks to go ahead with Gokhale bridge work
Maharashtra: 7,000 erring developers fall in line with RERA rules
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > A natural setting

A natural setting

Updated on: 27 March,2023 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditi Chavan | aditi.chavan@mid-day.com

Top

Explore the green side of the city with a beginners’ art workshop to be held at a public garden in SoBo

A natural setting

An illustration of Red Sandalwood. Pic courtesy/Instagram


In a concrete jungle every pocket of green is celebrated as a natural treasure. It’s important to hail every small attempt to highlight this facet of Mumbai. Known for conducting walks across the city, Bombay Yubokumins is now ready with their first botanical illustrations workshop. Hosted by co-founder, artist and archaeologist, Ashwini Gawli, the basic-level art workshop does not require any prior knowledge of botany and painting.


Mumbai Port Trust Botanical Garden
Mumbai Port Trust Botanical Garden



Gawli’s own curiosity as an artist and botany enthusiast egged her to start this initiative, “Mumbai as a city boasts of a diverse natural heritage. It has always been my hobby to capture and study biological heritage, and how it has shaped our culture and history; however, being old-school in my approach, photographs didn’t always satisfy me. Hence, I started painting images.  For this season, we are keen to bring Mumbaikars  and its visitors  closer to these oft-overlooked sites.” 


On: April 2; 8 am onwards 
At: Bombay Port Trust Garden, Cuffe Parade
Log on to @bombayyubokumins 
Call: 8369913918
Cost: Rs 2,000

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK