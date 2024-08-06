Mark K-pop Blackpink's birthday with this limited movie screening

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 August,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

Top

Blackpink fans celebrate the K-pop girl band’s eighth year with screenings of their world tour in the extended suburbs. A fan community reveals their birthday plans

Blackpink in a moment from the trailer of the movie

In 2020, when the world went into lockdown mode due to COVID-19, many of us turned to music for comfort. For Shruti Kumari, it was when she fell irrevocably in love with world-famous K-pop band, Blackpink. “They made me want to dance,” the 21-year-old recalls, explaining how despite being a long-time follower of Korean music, something about Blackpink made the girl band stand out for her, and millions of fans globally. “I think it has to do with the genre — EDM and pop,” she suggests.


Fans meet at a previous event. Pic Courtesy/Youtube



Founder of one the largest fan clubs for the genre in India, Blink India, Kumari is excited to celebrate the eighth year since Blackpink debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single, Square one. But Blinks (Black Pink fans) have reason for double celebration this weekend. “The K-pop group is releasing a limited screening for their world tour, Born Pink, in cinemas across the globe. Many cities from India will screen this movie. In Mumbai, we have official confirmation for venues in Thane and Navi Mumbai,” the Delhi-based Blink revealed.


While Blink India began as a simple appreciation fan page where Kumari would post fan art, it soon evolved into a go-to Blackpink news and events community across the country. “Till now, we have hosted several events in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Nagaland. This time, we had to cancel our celebration due to issues with the venue, but we will host events the coming weekend across India. For now, I will watch the movie in Delhi, and try to include our Mumbai Blink family by sending freebies like postcards to the screenings,” she reveals.

On: August 9 to August 11 (limited movie screening) 
Log on to @blinkindia_official (for Blackpink news, updates and events); in.bookmyshow.com (for movie tickets)

