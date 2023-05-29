Today, a tasting session at a Babulnath-based eatery hopes to celebrate memories and anecdotes infused with mango

Mango meal

Listen to this article Head to this tasting session at Soam that explores the versatility of Mango x 00:00

Summer is a flavour. This writer can’t push herself to think of seasons without their produce, and smell. While winters arrive with the scent of the flowers of Saptaparni; summers come on the heels of small, pinkish mango flowers. The fruit — in different varieties and at different stages of its life cycle — keeps us company through the hot months. And casually, leaves us with redolent memories. The tasting session at Soam today will look into the versatility of the fruit, while spotlighting the memories they leave us with.



Mango carrot salad

ADVERTISEMENT

About the event, Pinki Dixit, who runs Soam, shares, “The season and mangoes are so intrinsically tied, that it’s hard to not think of them in tandem.” She recollects snippets from her growing-up days when the fruit used to be bought in bulk and allowed to rest in the balcony. “One would expect them to ripen naturally over time. There was also the tradition of keeping the fruits in a bucket of water so that they could be enjoyed cool.” The session hosted by The Asiatic Society of Mumbai will be moderated by food chronicler Saee Koranne Khandekar and culinary consultant Rushina Munshaw Ghildayal.



Mango chia pudding

About the spirit of this afternoon gathering and the stories they would recount, Khandekar notes, “I feel the conversations should be organic. So I haven’t really picked out instances that I would like to discuss with the participants. Having said that, I feel that for a subject as evocative as this one, we should encourage attendees to contribute their memories.” The tasting menu will feature a Maharashtrian-style mango and white onion relish, apart from a range of chutneys, pickles and desserts. One unique dish is a salad that uses uncooked chana dal and grated raw mango. “The raw mango helps in digesting the uncooked chana dal.” Khandekar adds that an integral part of the session is also to let people suck on tiny mango varieties like we used to as children. “Mangoes were not meant to be chopped and eaten with a fork. As children, we were comfortable with messy eating. Kids would suck on mangoes, and it was absolutely normal.”



Saee Khandekar and Rushina Ghildiyal

On: Today; 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm

At: Soam, Sadguru Sadan Building, near Babulnath Mandir, Babulnath Road.

Log on to: @jashnmumbai on Instagram

Cost: Rs 1,000; Rs 800 (for members of Asiatic Society, Mumbai) — cost includes tasting session

Mango masti

1 Try out mango specialties such as fresh mango bon-bons, mango passion macaroons and mango coconut entremets, among other sweet treats at the Artisan Patisserie.

On: Until the end of the season; all days; 9 am to 11 pm

At: Artisan Patisserie, Sofitel Mumbai BKC, C-57, Bandra East.

Call: 91673 91130

2 For those who wish to let summer linger on their palates, La Folie’s offers mango velour — a cake made with exotic mango lime compote. It’s filled with mango cream cheese ganache, quinoa and oats lime streusel, fresh mango and lime vanilla Chantilly. Chocolate-lovers can opt for their spicy-sweet green mango and Naga chili bar.

On: Monday to Friday, 9 am to 10 pm; Saturday; 10 am to 4 pm

At: Unit 8/9, First Floor, Evergreen Industrial Estate, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi

Log on to: lafolie.in

Call: 9167762379

3 Dig into Nara Thai’s mango, baby spinach and goat cheese salad; skewered prawns with dry mango powder and butterfly pea noodles with ripe mangoes. You can also try the dessert, mango and gianduja chocolate with raw mango sorbet.

On: all days; 12 pm to 4 pm and 7.30 pm to 1 am

At: Nara Thai, Madam Cama Road, Colaba.

Call: 8355878888