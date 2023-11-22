Breaking News
Trivia buffs, get ready to spend a fun-filled evening at this cosplay event

Updated on: 22 November,2023 06:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | theguide@mid-day.com

Slip into your best costume and rack your brains at a One Piece-themed trivia and cosplay event this weekend

Monkey D Luffy from One Piece. Pic Courtesy/EiichiroOdaart on Twitter

Prepare to set sail on a thrilling journey through the world of One Piece, where the Straw Hat Pirates’ adventures come to life on an evening filled with mind-boggling trivia and funky cosplay action in the city. If you’re that friend who lights up every conversation with cool facts and references from your favourite anime series, you might just have scored the bounty.


Participants at the café during a previous trivia event
“The anime fanbase in Mumbai is one of the largest and most passionate. While the city is peppered with trivia night events based around popular sitcoms, not many cater to anime buffs in the city. We chose to start with One Piece as it is one of the most widely recognised and consumed manga, and subsequently anime, ever made,” shares Zankhana Paida, feline manager, Cat Café Studio (CCS), where all the quizzing action is set to take place.


Lamya Kapadia, executive director, CCS, shares that the participants are in for activities like mini-games that delve into the journey of the protagonist, Monkey D Luffy; exciting Q&A rounds, and pop-up stalls by handpicked small businesses from the city. Winners will also stand to win exciting goodies and merchandise. The real reward however, this writer thinks, is spending an evening sharing your love for the anime series among the adorable cuddly cats at the studio.

On: November 25; 6 pm
At: Cat Café Studio, 63, Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar 1, Versova, Andheri West
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 199

