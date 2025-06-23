London-based author and actor Advait Kottary’s debut novel Siddhartha: The Boy who Became the Buddha has won the national Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar award for English writing this year. Excerpts from an interview

A view from Lumbini in Nepal, the birthplace of the Buddha. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

MID-DAY: How did the idea of writing a book on this intriguing and interesting phase of The Buddha’s life emerge?

ADVAIT KOTTARY: THE idea for this book really grew out of my own personal questions — about life, purpose, and the search for meaning. I’ve always been drawn to the human side of Siddhartha’s story, and I think that comes, in part, from my training as an actor. That practice of stepping into someone else’s shoes, of cultivating empathy, made me especially curious about not just what Siddhartha did, but how he felt — what it took emotionally and psychologically to make the choices he did. I’m also a very visual thinker; when I read a story, I see it unfold like a film in my mind.



Advait Kottary. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

After leaving my engineering job to pursue a more creative path, I went through a period of real struggle — grappling with questions of motivation, identity, and direction. It was during that time that I stumbled upon Thich Nhat Hanh’s Old Path, White Clouds at home. That book opened up an entirely new dimension of Siddhartha’s life for me. Like most of us, I was familiar with the broad strokes — his renunciation, his enlightenment — but this was the first time I paused to consider the sheer conviction it must have taken to persist through years of hardship, even near-death, in search of truth. That level of commitment felt deeply human and profoundly inspiring. I realised then that there was an emotionally raw, powerful story to be told — but it had to be from Siddhartha’s perspective, rooted in his doubts, his courage, and his inner transformation.

MD: What were some of the interesting discoveries that you explored in the course of your research?

AK: One of the most striking discoveries was just how timeless Siddhartha’s questions were. He was deeply curious about the human condition — questions around inequality, privilege, suffering, and justice — and it’s remarkable how these concerns remain just as relevant today. What also stood out to me were the often-overlooked stories of his immediate family. While Siddhartha is the one who embarked on the spiritual journey, his mother, father, and wife were all thoughtful, intelligent individuals in their own right. They grappled with the same existential questions, each in their own way, and supported him even when they didn’t fully understand or agree with his choices. That complexity — the tension between personal struggle and unconditional support — was both moving and profoundly human.

MD: Why, according to you, was it important to write this book for younger readers?

AK: What really moved me — and what I think makes this story especially important for younger readers — were Siddhartha’s final words: “Aapo Deepo Bhava”, or “Be your own light.” In today’s world, where everything is at our fingertips and convenience is often mistaken for contentment, I’m not sure we’re any closer to feeling truly fulfilled. We’re constantly bombarded with information, opinions, expectations — and I don’t think we, as human beings, are naturally equipped to process all of it in a healthy way.

For younger people especially, who are still figuring out who they are and what matters to them, that message of looking inward, of grounding yourself in your own experience, feels more relevant than ever. It’s so easy to get swept up in the noise, to chase after external validation or ready-made answers. Siddhartha’s story reminds us that it’s okay not to have it all figured out, that the real work — and the real discovery — often happens within. And I felt that was a message worth passing on, in a voice and form that younger readers could truly connect with.

