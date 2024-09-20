Breaking News
Things To Do News > Article > Heres how you can style black outfits for different occasions

Here's how you can style black outfits for different occasions

Updated on: 21 September,2024 09:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anindita Paul | theguide@mid-day.com

Once considered a no-no for festivals, black traditional wear is being sported by celebrities for festive wear

Here's how you can style black outfits for different occasions

Disha Patani sports a black traditional outfit; Mira Rajput Kapoor in a flowing black lehenga; Bhumi Pednekar pairs black with silver; Deepika Padukone in a black and gold festive saree. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Here's how you can style black outfits for different occasions
Versatile, elegant and universally flattering — the allure of black is undeniable. Yet, due to religious and cultural considerations, the colour is typically avoided for festive occasions, weddings included. However, the tide seems to be turning with celebrities sporting glamorous looks in the colour as recently as during last week’s Ganeshotsav celebrations. “In terms of colour psychology, black can denote strength, formality, sophistication and mystery. It can also symbolise traits such as being aloof, power, sadness and negativity. The difference lies in how the colour is perceived through the lens of culture and etiquette, as well as how the garment is styled,” explains image consultant Greeshma Thampi. These contexts can vary widely, she adds. For instance, while in Hinduism, black is considered to represent evil and bad energy, in Western cultures, black at funerals is a sign of mourning. Whether or not you choose to wear black to a particular event has a lot to do with your own personal beliefs as well as those of your host, Thampi points out.


The fine line



An all-black look can make you come across as being intimidating, unfriendly and unapproachable. That, says Thampi, is the reason why black suits are often worn by C-level executives who want to command authority. However, it would be quite off-putting at a social gathering. Here’s how to style black right.


Soften it: To lean into the inherent sophistication of black, combine it with softer elements. Curved silhouettes, flowy and softer fabrics, and interesting textures could make your look less severe and more suave. 

Greeshma Thampi Greeshma Thampi 

Skin is in: Don’t let the outfit wear you, Thampi shares. By that, she means striking the right balance between letting a little skin peek through with a fashion-forward neckline or hemline.

Add some sheen: Instead of dull fabrics or those with a matte finish, choose silk, satin, chiffon, lace or georgette for a softer appearance. Velvet can work well for more glamorous night events as well.

Tone it down: Balance the colour black with festive colours such as pink, gold, silver and red. Accessories play an important role as the black garment is the perfect canvas to showcase them. Adding items such as a statement necklace or bold shoes can make your look shine, while also resonating with the event’s theme. “For smaller and more intimate events, it is always better to check with the host, especially if they have strong cultural or religious beliefs. If there is a dress code, try to adhere to it. For wedding receptions or events that have a celebratory touch, it is fine to wear black unless otherwise specified,” Thampi signs off.

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide fashion lifestyle

