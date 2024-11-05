A counterforce to the rollercoaster of social media-influenced beauty trends, slow beauty is about being mindful and consistent for better outcomes

It feels like only yesterday that the Internet was agog about snail mucin, a viral skincare ingredient that has swiftly been replaced by rice water and, depending on the influencers you follow, collagen-based skincare drinks. Caring for your skin has never been trendier or more confusing than it currently is, with trends, ingredients and hacks emerging and fading out virtually every time your feed refreshes itself. And while it may seem like self-care to try to keep up with all the latest fads, the very transient nature of these trends can soon drive you into an overconsumption sinkhole, leaving you with piles of half-empty jars and a sizeable dent in your wallet. But this practice of cluttering your vanity with too many products can also be counterintuitive as far as your skin health is concerned.

It is advisable to use sustainable beauty products

“Constantly switching products can overload and irritate your skin,” points out Dr Niketa Sonavane, celebrity dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics. Further, Dr Satish Bhatia, a board-certified dermatologist, shares that many of the skincare fads propagated on social media culminate in zero or even disastrous skin results. “We have many patients who come back to us when they have injected fillers themselves by following a DIY video, resulting in a secondary infection on the face!” he shares.

When less is more

Slow beauty is a diametric contrast to the pervasive trend of skincare overconsumption. “It involves caring for your skin as if it was a garden — with patience, consistency, and the right ingredients that help your skin bloom naturally. With slow beauty, the focus is on routines that feel good, are sustainable, and bring out your skin’s healthiest glow without overwhelming it,” says Dr Sonavane.

Get enough sleep and rest

If you’re a skincare novice looking to embrace a slow beauty routine, Dr Mehnaz Jahan, a cosmetologist and founder of Keraderm Clinic, recommends starting with basic products and a simple routine. “Consider visiting an expert to assess your skin type. Select high-quality and sustainably-sourced products that address your unique needs. Simplify your regimen to a few essential items, and practice mindfulness during your skincare routine, treating it as a self-care ritual. It helps to familiarise yourself with ingredient labels and maintain consistency to allow your skin to adjust. At the same time, shop from sustainable brands that prioritise eco-friendly practices,” she advises.

Using a hydrating serum is vital

Keep it simple

Dr Sonavane emphasises the importance of not blindly following trends and overcomplicating your routine. “Take time with each step of your skincare routine, and be attentive to how your skin reacts to different products. Always include broad-spectrum sunscreen in your regimen, and resist the urge to hoard products; instead, focus on what you will genuinely use,” she says. Similarly, Dr Bhatia urges that beauty lovers stick to a few essentials, such as a gentle cleanser, a hydrating serum and a good moisturiser. “Look for high-quality ingredients that suit your skin’s needs and not just what’s trending. Slow beauty also means taking care of yourself in other ways, such as getting enough sleep, drinking water and eating well,” he says.

Importantly, slow beauty is about giving each product enough time to work, and avoiding switching things up too often. It shifts the focus to a longer-term view of skin health and being consistent to see long-term results, while also being mindful about the quality of ingredients in the products you use as well as the ethos underlying their formulations. This shift, experts say, can make all the difference in your skin’s health and appearance, in the longer term.