Following actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent post on the benefits of the dairy product in a well-rounded breakfast, a nutritionist helps us break down the buttery slope

Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Listen to this article Bebo loves butter, so do we! A nutritionist tells you how to consume it x 00:00

The ever-fabulous looking and self-confessed foodie Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram recently, where she highlighted the importance of incorporating butter into our breakfast. She shared a glimpse of her morning meal, a half-eaten croissant accompanied by a generous serving of butter. We speak to nutritionist Saloni Kothari about how to keep the butter quotient intact for breakfast and enjoy it with the right balance.

Yummy goodness

Butter is rich in vitamins A, D, K and E, Kothari explains, “Consuming a teaspoon of butter early in the morning on an empty stomach or with black coffee can serve as an antioxidant, helping with constipation, boosting stamina, and jumpstarting your metabolism.” Breakfast of champions can be made better when butter is added in moderation, creating a balance.



Saloni Kothari

“Adding nut butter to your smoothies gives them a creamy texture and provides additional health benefits,” she suggests. Butter can also elevate the taste of multigrain toast or millet rotis. “A gentle slather of butter on a millet roti or wrap ensures the carb and fat ratio is balanced, and it contains lauric acid which aids digestion,” she explains. For those looking for a hearty breakfast, she recommends dishes like sandwiches filled with vegetables, flax seeds sprinkled over nut butter toast or in smoothie, or a sautéed mushroom and spinach wrap, all of which ensure a balanced intake of necessary food groups. Given the preservatives found in processed butter, Kothari advises making your own at home. “You can make it yourself or source it from home chefs,” she adds.

Balancing act

Despite butter’s many benefits, the nutritionist warns against overconsumption. “Since butter is ultimately a fat, eating it in large amounts can become problematic. A teaspoon of butter is typically recommended, but this can’t be generalised. It depends on individual dietary needs and health goals,” she explains. In the growing debate over which type of butter is best for Betty to buy, Kothari addresses the rise of vegan butter made from non-dairy substitutes such as nuts, seeds, and certain oils. “Vegan butter will have a different taste. In my opinion, it can be used if the diet suits you and you’re inclined to try it,” she says. Ultimately, Kothari stresses the importance of mindful eating and maintaining a holistic lifestyle.

Try this at home:

Corn salad bowl

For a well-rounded snack, Riya Gala, chef and founder of Brown Kitchen (@the.brown.kitchen), suggests assembling an easy-to-make corn salad bowl. “This salad has a lot of benefits. Sweet corn is full of fibre and is a source for vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It helps with digestion and promotes eye health. Sweet corn, along with butter can be a healthy and a filling addition to your diet, provided you make it right,”

she explains.

Ingredients

>> 2 tbsp butter (preferably vegan)

>> 1/2 cup corn

>> 1/3 cup bell peppers

>> 1/3 cup zucchini

>> 1/4 cup broccoli

>> 1 tsp red chilli powder

>> 1 tsp black pepper powder

>> 1 tsp salt

>> Crushed peanuts and salad dressing, for garnish

Method

Take a pan. Add butter, red chilli powder and black pepper powder. Add sweet corn and sauté it for a while. Take it off the heat after sprinkling some salt. Next, take a bowl. Add corn, bell peppers, zucchini, and broccoli together. Mix all the veggies, garnish it with choices of salad dressing and crush peanuts. You can also add lemon juice if desired.