A naturalists’ community will conduct Beetle Day trails across green spots across the city to introduce beginners to the fascinating insect group

Green tortoise beetle

Look up Beetle Day (August 25) on the Internet, and you’ll first be greeted by the eponymous petite German automobile, followed by the British Fab Four who taught the world how to rock ‘n’ roll. For a group of animals that make up a fourth of all described species in the world (with nearly 4,00,000 recognised species), the insects surprisingly finish third. We’re looking in all the wrong places, perhaps. This weekend, naturalists, led by experts from city-based communities Naturalist Explorers, in collaboration with India’s Nature, will converge at green covers across the city to dig deeper and explore a day in the life of these complex bugs.

A firefly rests on a dried leaf

“Beetles exemplify nature’s resilience,” remarks nature educator Gaurang Tawde. These bugs, he says, have evolved extensively to make their way all around the world. “Except for Antarctica, you’ll find beetles across continents, in diverse habitats such as water bodies, forests, and deserts,” he reveals. Tawde attributes this feat to a characteristic adaptation, “Insects usually have two pairs of wings. When you observe a beetle up close, you’ll see that the front pair of wings have adapted to form a tough covering called elytra that protects their hind wings. This ingenious contraption makes them almost invincible.”



Participants at a previous trail in Goregaon

Of this tenacious lot, some peculiar species with fascinating stories have made Mumbai their home. Clinteria klugi, for instance, works a day job like most of us. Commonly known as flower chafers, these beetles visit flowers and feed on nectar, pollen and petals during the day, assisting the pollination of flowering plants. “My favourite, however, is the tortoise beetle, whose front wings resemble the shell of a tortoise. It’s one of the most visually striking designs on a beetle species,” Tawde points out. Spread across the elevated terrain of Kashimira and Yeoor, and the forests and lakes of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, these diverse species reveal themselves around this time of the year, making it the perfect time to catch a glimpse.



Cleonaria bicolor. PICS COURTESY/GAURANG TAWDE

“Monsoons play a crucial role in the life cycle of beetles. During this season, both carnivorous and herbivorous beetles thrive due to the abundance of prey and plant resources that flourish in the wet conditions. Many beetle species have even synchronised their reproductive cycles with the increased availability of food during the monsoon, ensuring optimal conditions for their offspring’s survival,” the researcher reveals.



Weevil

With the city’s erratic monsoon this year, we wonder if climate change will ever be a concern for these tough crawlers. It already is, we learn. “For instance, many people don’t realise that fireflies are beetles too. They are extremely particular about when they set out to mate. With unpredictable weather patterns and growing habitat destruction, they might soon not have a safe place to mate. In fact, the firefly population is steadily declining,” he sighs.

As captivating as the pop of colours and flashing lights might be, as a naturalist would say, never judge a beetle by its elytra. Tawde introduces us to the feisty ones on his radar. Despite its bright orange coloration, distinctly hairy elytra, and long antennae, we learn that the Cleonaria bicolor is considered a pest due to its association with various host plants, where it can cause significant damage, especially in agricultural settings. Further elaborating with an anecdote that hits a tad too close to home, he reveals, “I was sprayed by a bombardier beetle once. Excruciating pain is the only memory I have from the incident,” he laughs.



The clinteria klugi beetle feeds on nectar, pollen and flower petals

Priyal Soni, a member of the community who stepped into the world of beetles only recently, assures us that we’re safe, as long as we stick to our business. “I initially believed in the notion that beetles are inherently aggressive. But when you spend time with them, you realise nothing could be further from the truth. Children tend to follow their parents’ footsteps. When a parent is spiteful towards insects, it is etched in their minds. We want children and beginners to join the trail and see these insects as friends, and not pests,” she shares.



Priyal Soni and Gaurang Tawde

The researcher agrees, revealing that the bombardier sprayed him during a research exercise that required interaction. “Unprovoked, a beetle will rarely ever harm you. It’s only when you touch or displace it, that it may get aggressive,” he shares. The best thing to do the next time you come across one of these adorable bugs, in the words of Tawde, and the insects’ rock ‘n’ roll namesakes, might be to simply let it be.

ON August 24, 7.30 am; August 25, 7.30 am and 8.30 am

AT Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East and Ghodbunder; Bombay Natural History Society, Goregaon East; Karnala Bird Sanctuary, Panvel; Maharashtra Natural Park, Sion.

LOG ON TO @naturalistex on Instagram (for schedule and pricing)

Meet the fab trio

Spot these species of beetles at green spots around you

>> Weevils: These tiny beetles, usually measuring less than 6 mm in length, are the ones you see in rice and grain boxes when they’re left unattended.

>> Rove beetles: This family of beetles is characterised by short elytra and long bodies, often spotted in backyards or bushes across the city.

>> Leaf beetles: These vibrant beetles inhabit areas around flowering plants in gardens.

