How audio series 'Baat Sarhad Paar' connects histories, migration and shared cultured past

An audio series connects histories of migration to find comfort and inspiration in a shared cultural past

Varun Grover

Key in the words Baat Sarhad Paar on the Internet, and you will chance upon the title track that rapturously condenses the new podcasts’s engagement with its spatial origins. Written by Anish Ahluwalia and composed by Chintan Kalra, the title track rings like a tribute to the folk traditions of India and Pakistan, tempting you to hit the replay button.

A collaborative effort by BBC News Hindi and BBC News Urdu, Baat Sarhad Paar was released ahead of India celebrating its 75th year of Independence to draw inspiration from the changes both countries have witnessed since 1947, and leave behind tales of togetherness for the future generations. The chaste Hindi is honey to our ears. Popular faces from literature, music, cinema, art and culture and oral history from the adjacent lands share their experiences across fields of interest. While writer and comic Varun Grover discusses satire and films with Pakistani director-producer Sarmad Khoosat, artiste Sunidhi Chauhan talks music with singer-songwriter Zeb Bangash. The variety helps us traverse along wit, humour, critique and nostalgia.

Grover believes artistes from anywhere should feel like global citizens, “They should always strive to find empathy, and keep the stories of humanity free from borders on the map.” He adds that audiences from both nations have requested for the series to be a regular one.

Log on to: spotify.com