With her vast solo survey at the recently-reopened Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Reena Saini Kallat offers visitors a new lens to view the world and its conflicts, and offers a plea for a kinder, empathetic world

Verso-Recto-Recto-Verso engraved with verses from constitutions of colonial countries stands against the backdrop of the statue of Prince Albert. Pics/Satej Shinde

The quiet of its inside contrasts the giggle-fest of children outside the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum. Our visit coincides with that of primary school students visiting the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Gardens for the ongoing annual Mumbai Flower Festival. Our focus though is on Reena Saini Kallat’s Cartographies Of The Unseen, the first major exhibition at the museum since its reopening. “Saini Kallat is a very important artist, and is connected to the city’s fabric,” points out Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, curator of the exhibition and director of the museum.

Tasneem Zakaria Mehta (left) and Reena Saini Kallat alongside the latter’s installation, Memoria Corona, at the museum

The choice of the museum as the venue becomes self-evident as we walk in. Verso-Recto-Recto-Verso (2017-19) is a series of 10 Constitutional promises etched in text and braille on tie-dyed fabric by artisans of Bhuj. These are placed in a row, dramatically foregrounding the statue of Prince Albert, the King consort of Queen Victoria. “Many of my works are in dialogue with the museum’s collection. The texts are common shared values of all nations, and a reminder of our own foundational values,” explains Saini Kallat over a phone call. Mehta adds, “During our conversations, we often spoke about conflicts, and the potential of the earth itself for healing and harmony.”



A view of the artwork Synonym (2007–09)

Each of the exhibits are placed with a lot of thought and purpose, Mehta remarks. As proof, Memoria Corona — modelled on the crown of Queen Elizabeth II, and burdened with the names of Indian freedom fighters in addition to the crown jewels — stands in front of the bust of the monarch of Colonial England, Queen Victoria.

On the first floor, Memoria Mausolea evokes the city icon, The Gateway of India. It offers a deeper narrative of the shared cultural imprint as reflected by the Colonial names of streets etched on it. “This museum is a space of Mumbai, and the works subvert the idea of Colonial hierarchy by questioning the narrative,” the 52-year-old Sir JJ School of Art alumni points out.



Woven Chronicle by Saini Kallat, (2011–19) from the collection of Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, New Delhi

Yet, the artist also turns to the longer narrative of nature and its power to move past these arbitrary yet global divisions. Rivers and water are a common motif. Saini Kallat explains, “The river is a signifier of the overall health of the planet. An ailing river is a sign of malaise in society.” The artist credits the newly redone spaces that capture her lofty themes. “The redone walls and high ceilings lent themselves to the experience,” she shares. Mehta elaborates, “Though the space had been worked on in the early 2000s, we refurbished it this time with repairs, to retain its aesthetic beauty.”



Memoria Mausolea (2007)

Supported by city galleries Chemould Prescott Road and Nature Morte, the exhibition includes over 25 of the artist’s works. One unique creation is Drawing on the Invisible. For this work, the artist has recreated the soundwaves of extinct birds on the Museum Plaza ground. “It echoed the idea that this [the museum] was a reservoir of natural as well as cultural history,” she says.



Terra Firma: Chronicle of flawed Calculations (2024)

This is something that Mehta seeks to build on. “We are looking to foreground more contemporary artists in keeping with the space. Our next in April will focus on the architecture of Eckart Muthesius and Manik Bagh, in collaboration with the German Embassy and Asian Art Museum. It is important since 2025 is the centenary year of Art Deco.” As we walk out, the cool interiors have drawn in the children seeking a refuge from the afternoon sun. One can only hope some of them will be drawn to deeper ideas.



Saini Kallat works on the installation piece, 2 Degrees

TILL April 6; 10 am to 5.30 pm

AT Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden, Byculla East.

ENTRY R20 onwards (adult); Rs 10 onwards (children)