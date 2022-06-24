Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde hints at BJP support behind MLA revolt
Ukraine asks medical students to return, but Mumbai parents not comfortable
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
Central Railway, Western Railway count losses due to Agnipath protests
Gujarat riots 2002: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the SIT clean chit given to Modi, others
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Bite sized stories Treat yourself to acclaimed short films this Sunday in Mumbai

Bite-sized stories: Treat yourself to acclaimed short films this Sunday in Mumbai

Updated on: 24 June,2022 11:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

A curated screening promises cinephiles in the city a tryst with acclaimed but sidelined short film gems this Sunday

Bite-sized stories: Treat yourself to acclaimed short films this Sunday in Mumbai

(From left) Filmmakers Lakshmi R Iyer, Prataya Saha and Anshulika Kapoor interact with the audience at a previous CineShorts event


Size does not always matter. As much as that sounds like an excuse, it has been so in nature and art. From the mind-boggling values of NFT (non-fungible tokens) to the short stories of Balzac and Hemingway, minimalism has captured attention far better than large-scale creations. In the new age of filmmaking, short films are a good example of this statement.

Started as a fortnightly gathering of cinephiles in 2019, The Shorts Premiere has grown to become a monthly event. For Saif Hyder, founder, CineShorts Premiere, the monthly gathering offers cinephiles an opportunity to interact with people who share the same passion for cinema. “Our goal is to make accessible and bring to light independent short films in the company of some talented filmmakers,” he tells us. The weekend event at St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts in Bandra will screen four acclaimed short films exploring gender identity, societal bias, adventure and crime.




Saif HyderSaif Hyder


“The layman hardly ever learns about these films,” Hyder notes. Having begun as a film club in 2019, CineShorts Premiere rebranded itself through the pandemic to become a platform for short film screenings. Each screening is followed by an interactive session between the audience and the filmmakers. “We try to create an experience where filmmakers can witness their work on the big screen and gauge audience reaction,” he adds. These sessions also act as an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers and writers, and even develop into collaborations.

The films on display include Tathagata Ghosh’s acclaimed Miss Man, Varun Chounal’s immigrant tale Gabroo, Divyesh Gandhi’s Bandit’s Bazooka, and Sunil Tiwari’s Black And White. “It is a surprising fact how a filmmaker can convey a story within a duration as short as five minutes,” Hyder muses.

While the venture is starting to branch out into distribution, he maintains that the focus will remain on short features. “The focus will always be on short films that have a new approach to storytelling and style,” he signs off. 

On: Sunday June 26; 3 pm
At: St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts, St Dominic Road, Bandra West.
Log on to: insider.in 
Cost: Rs 250

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK