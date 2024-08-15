With their fourth album, city-based alt-rock band Blakc delivers a classic vibe that defines a band at the peak of its powers

(From left) Shawn Phulpagar, Anish Menon, Shawn Pereira, Varun Sood (drums) and Reinhardt Dias at a previous performance in the city. Pic Courtesy/Jacob Madavil

The power of a guitar chord moving through the spine of a rock song is a unique aural experience. In the track, Belief, in Blakc’s latest album, Chemical Liaisons, it is a thing of magic. The song begins with a singular guitar motif before moving into heavy chords that are worth head-banging to. “It is one of the tracks I enjoyed as well,” admits guitarist Anish Menon. Released yesterday, the album contains signatures of each band member’s style, influences and a clear sign of intent from the veteran Mumbai band.

“We started out as a grunge alt-rock band, and have since been evolving,” Menon shares. Chemical Liaisons is their fourth album, and follows the 2021 EP, What is time. The quintet of Menon, Reinhardt Dias (guitarist), Shawn Pereira (vocals), Shawn Phulpagar (bass) and Varun Sood (drums) began work on the album in 2022. “Although some of the tracks like Madness and The Book have been around from previous albums. The Book, for instance, did not make the cut for Motheredland (2012),” Menon reveals.

The album is a showcase of the different rock influences that run through the spine of the team. From the classic rock rhythms of Paradise, to the jazzy drum opening of Be mine, it makes for a good mix of sounds. Menon attributes this to the additional contributions. “Usually, Dias, Pereira and I initiate the songwriting and lyrics. This time, Sood jumped in as well,” he reveals. That Constant Hum is an example with its polyrhythmic soundscape — a classic touch by Sood, Menon reveals. With 11 tracks, the album certainly does not lack in content.

Despite the variations, the album sticks to the signature Blakc sound, driven by heavy guitars and a robust percussion setting up its foundations. The production is quality, and brings out the vibe of a veteran rock band that makes us want more.

Log on to: Chemical Liaisons on Spotify; Apple Music and other streaming platforms

