Father's Day 2025 is a special occasion to celebrate the lovely fathers, the silent heroes, who are always there for us, even in times we think they're not. Although they may not always say it or express outwardly, dads are always there as our strongest supporters and well-wishers. As simple as the word may sound, the word 'dad' has so much emotion and a sense of security that one cannot deny. On this special day, mid-day got in touch with one such Bollywood dad who has been a doting father to two beautiful kids. Besides, he also walks in the footsteps of his dad, who has established his name in Bollywood. We're talking about Vivek Oberoi. Son of veteran and legendary actor Suresh Oberoi, Vivek is a proud dad to two kids, a son and daughter, Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana, respectively.

Vivek shared with us what his father has been to him and what he aspires to be for his kids. He also opened up about how becoming a dad has changed him.

Vivek Oberoi on creating a safe environment for kids

Vivek spoke to us about how his father always created a safe environment for him growing up. Be it regular routines, emotional availability or keeping away from media gaze as a starkid. The actor recalls, "My father, in his own way, has been just as powerful a force - showing his love through quiet strength, consistent care and actions that speak louder than words. Every Friday, he made it a point to pick up Meghna and me. Weekends were sacred - no matter how busy he was with shoots, he always made time for us. I have always wanted to be a father like him - present, supportive and deeply invested. He taught me how to be a good son, husband, brother, actor and more than anything else, a true father. And that was only possible because we share a very deep relationship."

Talking about how his father was just a 'dad' at home, Vivek shared, "Growing up, my father, despite being this larger than life figure on screen, was just ‘dad’ at home. He was intentional about creating a normal, grounded environment for us. There was no special treatment. If I wanted something, I had to work for it. He never let the glitz and glamour of his profession seep into our everyday life. It was always about values. He didn’t protect us by keeping us out of sight, but by building a home where his public identity never defined our private lives."

Sharing how he replicates the same with his kids, he shared, "Now, as a parent, I find myself drawing from that same approach. My wife and I are deeply conscious of the kind of environment we create for our children. I have seen firsthand how easily privilege can distort perspective in our industry and we are intentional about steering clear of that mindset. We hope our children grow up with a clear sense of self, a deep empathy for others and the confidence to shape their own path, grounded in reality."

He further adds, "No matter how busy life gets, I cherish every moment I get to spend with my kids. It means the world to me. And just like my father was with me, I am naturally open and emotionally honest with my kids. I express my love freely, speak to them from the heart and show up as my true self. That sincerity is what makes our bond real and meaningful."

Becoming a father humbles you

We asked the actor if becoming a father changed him as a person, to which he enthusiastically said, "Absolutely. Becoming a father has changed me in ways I never imagined. It’s a role that humbles you, grounds you and opens up parts of your heart you didn’t know existed. It’s made me more patient, more present and far more aware of the kind of example I want to set - not just for my kids, but for myself."

Recollecting the moment he became a dad, he shared, "When I became a dad, the first thing I did was call my own father and ask for his blessings - so that I could try and be even half the father he has been to me. That moment was emotional because everything came full circle. As my kids grew older, I began to truly understand all that my father must have felt and carried."

He added, "You begin to see the world through your child’s eyes, and that changes everything. Suddenly, every decision, every word, carries more meaning. It’s not just about who you are anymore, it’s about who you are becoming, for them."

The most underrated part about being a father

Vivek shared what, according to him, is the most underrated part of being a father. The 48-year-old notes, "One part of being a father that isn’t often spoken about is how much you grow alongside your children. People assume it’s about teaching them, guiding, protecting and shaping their path. But the truth is, in so many ways, they end up teaching you. Fatherhood has a way of shifting your focus in the most heartfelt way. It’s not just about changing priorities - it’s about suddenly seeing what truly matters."