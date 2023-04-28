Breaking News
Mumbai: City’s public pools are a serious health hazard, say swimmers
Drugs case: Scammer targeted only well-off Catholics?
Mumbai: BMC restores broken base of milestone
Mumbai: Podar doctors go on strike, shut down OPD
Mumbai: Over 300 illegal paan beedi shops torn down in three days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Shake a leg at this Bollywood themed party in Versova this weekend

Shake a leg at this Bollywood-themed party in Versova this weekend

Updated on: 28 April,2023 08:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

Head to Versova for a fun and non-stop Bollywood-themed night

Shake a leg at this Bollywood-themed party in Versova this weekend

File pic

Listen to this article
Shake a leg at this Bollywood-themed party in Versova this weekend
x
00:00

Saturdays can be particularly boring if you don’t have the right plans. This party at a Versova venue might be just what the doctor ordered to drive your stress away.
A night full of colours, expression and dance, Bollywood Night x Queer Party promises non-stop, judgment-free fun. The celebration begins at 5 pm, with free entry till 7 pm, after which patrons will have to pay a full cover of Rs 500 that is inclusive of food and drinks.


Other events include open mic that starts at 7.30 pm and trippy drag performances. There will also be prizes galore for the best-dressed costume duo who also stand to win a free trip to Goa. So, raid your closet and dress up as your favourite character in Hindi cinema to brighten up your weekend plans.               



On April 29, 5 pm onwards 
At Blue Octone, ground floor, Utkal Villa, Versova. 
Cost Rs 500 post 7pm (full cover) 


things to do in mumbai mumbai guide guide mumbai versova bollywood events

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK