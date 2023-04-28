Shake a leg at this Bollywood-themed party in Versova this weekend

Head to Versova for a fun and non-stop Bollywood-themed night

Saturdays can be particularly boring if you don’t have the right plans. This party at a Versova venue might be just what the doctor ordered to drive your stress away.

A night full of colours, expression and dance, Bollywood Night x Queer Party promises non-stop, judgment-free fun. The celebration begins at 5 pm, with free entry till 7 pm, after which patrons will have to pay a full cover of Rs 500 that is inclusive of food and drinks.

Other events include open mic that starts at 7.30 pm and trippy drag performances. There will also be prizes galore for the best-dressed costume duo who also stand to win a free trip to Goa. So, raid your closet and dress up as your favourite character in Hindi cinema to brighten up your weekend plans.

On April 29, 5 pm onwards

At Blue Octone, ground floor, Utkal Villa, Versova.

Cost Rs 500 post 7pm (full cover)