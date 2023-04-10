Attend this literature festival hosted by Mumbai's iconic book club

Meet your favourite authors, play the ultimate literary quiz and walk away with a pile of books at the first edition of a literature festival

A previous event with Aditi Mittal, Sharanya Bhattacharya and Amit Varma

Who doesn’t talk about ending the week even before it has begun? As we step into work schedules, block your calendar for a literary festival that will bring together 10 authors and Mumbai’s readers for a day of panel discussions, literary quiz, and book banter. The Broke Bibliophiles Bombay Chapter (B3C) celebrates its seventh year with the first edition of its flagship event, a community-created and curated literary fest.

The event lists three separate panel discussions with authors including Shreya Ramachandran, Harshala Gupte, Tarun Mehrishi, Amrita Mahale and Saurabh Mukherjea. The First Books discussion will have authors share their experience and process of writing, pitching and publishing their first book. In India Booked, fiction and non-fiction authors Mehrishi, Mukherjea and Sudipto Das will take stage to discuss their most recent works, storytelling techniques and the blending of fact and fiction. And finally, Queer Representation will discuss the importance and impact of diversity and queer representation in literature. This talk will dive into the panellist’s works such as Aniruddha Mahale’s Get Out: The Gay Man’s Guide to Coming Out and Going Out, and Gupte’s The Boy in the Cupboard, including the work of platforms like Sakshi Juneja’s Gaysi Family.

For quizzing enthusiasts, there will be 40 books up for grabs as part of a 40-question literary quiz that Nirav Mehta (inset), founder of B3C, promises will be a step away from seriousness to explore the joy of books, and will end the day on a fun note. The winner of each question will take home a book. Launched in 2017, B3C offers regular reader meet-ups that often do not follow a theme to allow for freewheeling conversations and open discussions on books and current reads. The festival takes on a similar trend, ensuring space for discussion, fun and meaningful connections. Mehta, shares, “One of the main takeaways of the event is networking. We want to help people find a connection within the community, connect with authors and with books.”



On: April 16; 1 pm to 8 pm

At: Awfis, Skyline Icon Marol, Chimatpada, Andheri East.

Log on to: brokebombay.myinsta-mojo.com

Cost: Rs 699