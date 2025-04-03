Summer’s here, and now’s the best time to get your children to sign up for immersive workshops, camps and activities happening across the city and beyond

Kids experiment with dry ice during a science activity.

Science zone

From scientific experiments with magnets and dry ice to the Dalcroze method of music, and fun parkour activities, enrol for a week of adventure with loads of learning.

AGE GROUP 3 to 6 years

FROM May 19 to 23

AT Hullabaloo Kids, off AB Nair Road, Juhu.

LOG ON TO @hullabaloo.kids

COST Rs 10,000 (for a week)



A kid sports a fun placard during an interactive activity.

Story squad

Explore the fascinating literary world of Ruskin Bond, Julia Donaldson, Sudha Murty and other writers through stories, sensory activities and teamwork lessons in this six-week camp by MagicBeans.

AGE GROUPS 1.5 years to 3 years, 3 to 5 years and 5 to 7 years

From April 28

AT MagicBeans, Ground floor, Sonal Building, Kemps Corner.

CALL 9641911911

COST Rs 6,499 onwards



Children enact a scene during a previous edition of the summer camp.

War of words

Sharpen your oratorical skills, learn to think on your feet and ace stage presence, body language and tone with Debate masters, a workshop by confidence and communication coach Rima Medhi.

AGE GROUP 9 to 14 years

FROM April 30 to May 4

AT West Room 1, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call 9137076369

COST Rs 5,310 (exclusive of GST)

Adventure

Wild, wild trails

Check out this one-of-a-kind nature-based summer camp by Seeds of Banyan. Interact with communities from the Aarey Forest, observe animal tracks and bird calls, collect seeds and learn to plant saplings, all in the lap of nature.

AGE GROUP Open to all

FROM April 21 to May 23

AT Seeds of Banyan, Aarey Forest.

CALL 8928909437

COST Pay what you can



Kids discover local plants during a nature trail in Aarey Forest.

Forest frolic

Take your kids to a forest summer camp filled with adventures by Kalakrruti. Splash about in river Kali with white water rafting, hop on a safari of the Dandeli forest in Karnataka, sign up for thrilling treasure hunts, and wrap it up all with musical games and a dance party.

AGE GROUP 9 to 16 years

FROM April 10 to 15

CALL 9819123666 (for location details and registration)

COST Rs 17,970 (exclusive of GST)

Skills

Virtual hops

Sign up for these cool ideas, including around the world summer camps, where children will virtually explore five continents of the world through culture carnivals, storytelling sessions and experiments.

AGE GROUP 3 to 10 years

From April 21 (three week and five week camps available)

AT Klay Preschool Centres (multiple locations)

Log on to @klaypreschools

COST Rs 6,999 onwards



Kids interact with each other during an activity.

Check out emotions

Does your child get moody, stubborn or sulky too often? Get them to this social emotional awareness workshop by Swapna Kamath where they learn to navigate the complex dynamics of emotional quotient in an ever-evolving world.

AGE GROUP 8 to 12 years

FROM May 25 to 31

AT Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 6,000



The cooking workshop ensures children work in a safe environment under adult supervision.

Stage cool

Enrol for a fun-filled, engaging theatre workshop by interdisciplinary artiste Adithi Kalkunte that encourages children to express themselves through interactive activities, games, and performance.

AGE GROUP 9 to 13 years

ON April 26 and 27

AT Chaubara by Veda Factory, near Ganesh Temple, Aram Nagar Part 2, Machlimar, Versova.

CALL 9769291393

COST Rs 3,000 (early bird offer)



Pic courtesy/Narendra Dangiya

Learn it all

From art activities, clay modelling, games, calligraphy and dance workshops to chess, karate and cricket classes — let your children pick the mood for the summer with these workshops.

AGE GROUP 4 to 10 years

From April 22 to 29

AT St Anne’s High School, Pali

REGISTER Church office, St Anne’s Church, St Anne’s Lane, Pali Hill, Bandra. Hill, Bandra.

COST Rs 300

Lil’ chefs

Get your little ones to this fun cooking class where they learn to whip up creamy fruit parfaits and easy snacks under expert supervision.

AGE GROUP 2 to 6 years

TILL May 31

AT Little Millennum, Jijamata Road, Andheri East.

CALL 9321665522

COST Rs 250 onwards