Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divyasha Panda | mailbag@mid-day.com

Summer’s here, and now’s the best time to get your children to sign up for immersive workshops, camps and activities happening across the city and beyond

Science experiments to storytelling skills, enrol your kids for fun activities at these summer workshops and camps in Mumbai

Kids experiment with dry ice during a science activity. Pic courtesy/Hullabaloo

Education


Science zone
From scientific experiments with magnets and dry ice to the Dalcroze method of music, and fun parkour activities, enrol for a week of adventure with loads of learning.
AGE GROUP 3 to 6 years
FROM May 19 to 23
AT Hullabaloo Kids, off AB Nair Road, Juhu. 
LOG ON TO @hullabaloo.kids 
COST Rs 10,000 (for a week)


A kid sports a fun placard during an interactive activity. Pic courtesy/Magicbeans
Story squad

Explore the fascinating literary world of Ruskin Bond, Julia Donaldson, Sudha Murty and other writers through stories, sensory activities and teamwork lessons in this six-week camp by MagicBeans.  
AGE GROUPS 1.5 years to 3 years, 3 to 5 years and 5 to 7 years
From April 28
AT MagicBeans, Ground floor, Sonal Building, Kemps Corner. 
CALL 9641911911
COST Rs 6,499 onwards

Children enact a scene during a previous edition of the summer camp. Pic courtesy/Prithvi Theatre on Instagram
War of words

Sharpen your oratorical skills, learn to think on your feet and ace stage presence, body language and tone with Debate masters, a workshop by confidence and communication coach Rima Medhi.
AGE GROUP 9 to 14 years 
FROM April 30 to May 4
AT West Room 1, NCPA, Nariman Point. 
Call 9137076369 
COST Rs 5,310 (exclusive of GST)

Adventure

Wild, wild trails
Check out this one-of-a-kind nature-based summer camp by Seeds of Banyan. Interact with communities from the Aarey Forest, observe animal tracks and bird calls, collect seeds and learn to plant saplings, all in the lap of nature.
AGE GROUP Open to all
FROM April 21 to May 23
AT Seeds of Banyan, Aarey Forest. 
CALL 8928909437
COST Pay what you can

Kids discover local plants during a nature trail in Aarey Forest. Pic courtesy/Jatin shah
Forest frolic
Take your kids to a forest summer camp filled with adventures by Kalakrruti. Splash about in river Kali with white water rafting, hop on a safari of the Dandeli forest in Karnataka, sign up for thrilling treasure hunts, and wrap it up all with musical games and a dance party.
AGE GROUP 9 to 16 years
FROM April 10 to 15
CALL 9819123666 (for location details and registration) 
COST Rs 17,970 (exclusive of GST)

Skills

Virtual hops 
Sign up for these cool ideas, including around the world summer camps, where children will virtually explore five continents of the world through culture carnivals, storytelling sessions and experiments.
AGE GROUP 3 to 10 years
From April 21 (three week and five week camps available)
AT Klay Preschool Centres (multiple locations) 
Log on to @klaypreschools
COST Rs 6,999 onwards

Kids interact with each other during an activity. Pic courtesy/Klay Preschools on Instagram
Check out emotions
Does your child get moody, stubborn or sulky too often? Get them to this social emotional awareness workshop by Swapna Kamath where they learn to navigate the complex dynamics of emotional quotient in an ever-evolving world. 
AGE GROUP 8 to 12 years
FROM May 25 to 31
AT Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 6,000

The cooking workshop ensures children work in a safe environment under adult supervision. Pic courtesy/Aishwarya Dhar
Stage cool
Enrol for a fun-filled, engaging theatre workshop by interdisciplinary artiste Adithi Kalkunte that encourages children to express themselves through interactive activities, games, and performance.
AGE GROUP 9 to 13 years
ON April 26 and 27
AT Chaubara by Veda Factory, near Ganesh Temple, Aram Nagar Part 2, Machlimar, Versova. 
CALL 9769291393 
COST Rs 3,000 (early bird offer)

Pic courtesy/Narendra Dangiya
Learn it all 
From art activities, clay modelling, games, calligraphy and dance workshops to chess, karate and cricket classes — let your children pick the mood for the summer with these workshops.
AGE GROUP 4 to 10 years
From April 22 to 29 
AT St Anne’s High School, Pali 
REGISTER Church office, St Anne’s Church, St Anne’s Lane, Pali Hill, Bandra. Hill, Bandra. 
COST Rs 300

Lil’ chefs
Get your little ones to this fun cooking class where they learn to whip up creamy fruit parfaits and easy snacks under expert supervision. 
AGE GROUP 2 to 6 years 
TILL May 31
AT Little Millennum, Jijamata Road, Andheri East. 
CALL 9321665522 
COST Rs 250 onwards

