Mumbai: Now, ‘watchers’ to help prevent wildfires in Aarey, SGNP

Fire rangers sprinkle water to prevent wildfire from spreading

The Maharashtra forest department has appointed 20 fire watchers, who have been posted at strategic locations at Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon, to prevent wildfires as the summer season kicks in. The director of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) has also given instructions to its entire staff and range officers, stating that their focus should be on preventing wildfires in the area.

He has also directed strict action against those found responsible for igniting fires. Speaking to mid-day, forest department officials said most incidents of wildfires that take place are man-made. Because of the wildfires, the saplings do not get the chance to grow, and fresh forests are not emerging.



A wildfire erupts in the Aarey Milk Colony last month

Range Forest Officer Narendra Muthe said, “We have created four teams of 20 fire watchers who are equipped with instruments to control the forest fires. They have been posted at strategic locations in Aarey forest. In the last two months, our teams have doused at least 10 wildfires that have taken place.”

Dr Jalpesh Mehta, founder chairperson, Empower Foundation, said, “The presence of the forest department in Aarey has helped in a big way to mitigate wildfires. Many wildlife sanctuaries are using mechanised blowers that come in very handy to extinguish fire and control it from spreading. The forest department should start using such devices in Aarey and SGNP. Also, the defunct fire station should be restarted, for which we will approach the fire department and Aarey administration.”

Environmentalist Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti said, “The wildfires are all deliberately set off. The forest department staff in Aarey and SGNP are doing their best to control it. We need more fire lines, and also the fire station in Aarey needs to be restarted on a priority basis. More tribal volunteers need to be roped in for effective patrolling and management of forest fires. Rewards must be announced and given to informers who will help nab the vandals.”

Every year, as the summer season approaches, the incidents of wildfires are reported frequently in forest patches across the state. Between February 1 and March 21, at least 10 incidents of forest fire have taken place in the forested patch in Aarey in Goregaon. Experts are of the opinion that if this continues unabated, the groundwater situation, rivers, and water security of the Maharashtra will be seriously threatened.