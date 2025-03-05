Urban Joint Forest Management Committees identifies 43 animal crossing points, urges speed breakers. To mitigate this risk, UJFMC members surveyed the roads and identified 43 wildlife crossing points where speed breakers would help reduce accidents. The location details and GPS coordinates have been shared

A deer was stuck under a tempo on Tuesday

Listen to this article PWD works on Aarey roads as survey identifies 43 wildlife crossing points x 00:00

While the Public Works Department (PWD) is working on improving internal roads in Aarey, members of the Urban Joint Forest Management Committees (UJFMC) have surveyed the area and identified 43 locations where wild animals frequently cross. Their report has been sent to the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) – Western Wildlife Region. The Aarey police have also suggested locations for speed breakers on the main road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aarey Milk Colony is an ecologically sensitive area, with 812 acres designated as part of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The region is home to diverse wildlife, including leopards, jungle cats, spotted deer, sambar deer, rusty-spotted cats, small Indian civets, palm civets, and various species of reptiles and birds.

A significant portion of Aarey’s 45-km internal road network passes through forested areas. Vehicles speeding during the day and late at night pose a serious threat to wildlife crossing these roads. With the PWD currently constructing new internal roads, concerns have grown over increased traffic and potential wildlife casualties.

To mitigate this risk, UJFMC members surveyed the roads and identified 43 wildlife crossing points where speed breakers would help reduce accidents. The location details and GPS coordinates have been shared with Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Dr V Clement Ben.

Dr V Clement Ben, APCCF (Western Wildlife Region), said, “To prevent wildlife road kills, UJFMC members have surveyed Aarey’s internal roads and identified 43 animal crossing points. These details have been shared with the Director of SGNP for further action.”



43 locations identified by UJFMC where wild animals frequently cross the road inside Aarey colony.Graphic/Yogesh Jain

Concerns over speeding were reinforced on Tuesday when a spotted deer attempting to cross the road in Aarey was hit by a mini three-wheeler tempo. The animal got stuck beneath the vehicle, but passersby rushed to help, safely freeing it. The deer then ran back into the bushes.