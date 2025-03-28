From activewear that looks as though it’s been painted on, workout gear is now becoming more comfort oriented to keep you healthier and fitter during the summer

Alaya F works out in breathable activewear. Pic Courtesy/Alaya F on Instagram

Listen to this article How activewear is becoming more comfort-oriented this summer x 00:00

Hot girl summer is finally here… but this time, it looks more relaxed and comfort-oriented than we remember it. Much of this shift has to do with what we’re wearing to achieve our dream gym bods — boxy baby tees, flared pants and loose shorts as opposed to coordinated sports bra-and-leggings sets in the pastel colour(s) of the season. Much of this shift can be attributed towards the growing trend of athleisure, which involves designing gym gear from the perspective of wearing these pieces in everyday settings, notes Mitali Ambekar. “People are prioritising versatility. Activewear that can get people from the gym to post-workout hangouts are gaining in popularity. Recent innovations in high-tech fabrics have blurred the boundaries even further,” she explains.

Mitali Ambekar

Healthy gains

Dr Vaishali Joshi, a senior obstetrician and gynaecologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, is more than welcoming of this trend. “Body-hugging and tight clothes, especially during the summer, are a complete no-no. Tight undergarments, thongs, pants and even tight workout wear don’t allow the vagina to breathe. The natural creases in the genital area hold moisture longer. In hot and humid conditions, tight clothes can cause sweat to accumulate and linger, making you more prone to skin and vaginal infections. Such garments can also irritate and erode the skin’s creases, giving rise to abrasive dermatitis,” she says.

Relaxed fits can help you stay cool. Representation Pic/istock

“I always tell my patients that what you wear to the gym matters just as much as what you do there. In summer, looser workout clothes can really make a difference,” agrees Dr Niketa Sonavane, a dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics. “Loose clothes ensure better air flow, which keeps your skin cooler. You also feel more relaxed and confident, which means you are more likely to stick to your workout routine,” she says. From your skin’s perspective, wearing breathable fabrics such as cotton or moisture-wicking materials such as bamboo blends or technical fabrics made for activewear are optimal for the summer months. As Dr Sonavane points out, switching to breathable fabrics and looser fits can even reduce body acne. She cautions against synthetic fabrics such as nylon and polyester that trap sweat and create a warm, moist environment that’s perfect for bacteria and fungi to grow, resulting in acne, boils and fungal patches.



Dr Niketa Sonavane and Dr Vaishali Joshi

Style and substance

While looser clothing can feel more breathable, it may not always be the best choice for workouts, cautions Jeff Bathija, personal coach at Mid-life Lifting Club. “Loose clothing can sometimes get in the way during workouts, especially for weight training or high-intensity movements. Well-fitted, sweat-wicking athletic wear allows for better movement and keeps sweat off your skin, while compression clothing can help with sweat evaporation and cooling, making it a good option even in summer. My personal preference is a mix of loose, balanced and tighter fitting clothing, depending on my workout,” he shares.



Jeff Bathija (in white) works out in athletic wear (right) pair snug sportswear with relaxed joggers. Pics Courtesy/Jeff Bathija, Pinterest

Just because your activewear prioritises comfort doesn’t mean it cannot be chic, assures Ambekar. “As a rule of thumb, pair oversized items with more fitted pieces. For instance, relaxed joggers are best complemented by a snug sports bra, while form-fitting leggings matched with an oversized t-shirt create a silhouette that’s effortlessly chic. You could also swap your regular leggings for high-waisted flared pants or palazzos. Invest in versatile pieces such as tops with inbuilt support and baggy joggers, and layer your sports bras and gym tees lightweight outerwear such as cropped hoodies, bomber jackets and sweatshirts for a streetwear-inspired vibe,” she suggests. To elevate your ensemble, up your accessories game with sleek sneakers, minimalist caps and stylish gym bags. Monochromatic and neutral colour schemes make your look more refined and cohesive. Choose muted and earthy tones such as beige, sage green, terracotta and coffee, she signs off.