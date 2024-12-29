End the year with this special Taylor Swift fan event
Pic courtesy/Instagram
Relive the Eras tour with a special Taylor Swift-themed party celebrating the pop star’s birthday and musical journey. The gig will also feature a merchandise kiosk featuring the pop superstar’s hits, as well as friendship bracelets for all the Swifties out there.
On December 31; 4 pm onwards at House of Pandora, Swami Vivekanand Road, Khar West.
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 499 onwards
