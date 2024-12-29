Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Are you a Taylor Swift fan End your year with this party in Mumbai

Are you a Taylor Swift fan? End your year with this party in Mumbai

Updated on: 30 December,2024 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

End the year with this special Taylor Swift fan event

Are you a Taylor Swift fan? End your year with this party in Mumbai

Pic courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article
Are you a Taylor Swift fan? End your year with this party in Mumbai
x
00:00

Relive the Eras tour with a special Taylor Swift-themed party celebrating the pop star’s birthday and musical journey. The gig will also feature a merchandise kiosk featuring the pop superstar’s hits, as well as friendship bracelets for all the Swifties out there.


On December 31; 4 pm onwards at House of Pandora, Swami Vivekanand Road, Khar West. 
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com 
Cost Rs 499 onwards


Also Read: ‘I feel like I grew up with Taylor Swift in all these years’: Decoding Taylor Swift’s fandom in India


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

taylor swift Music mumbai mumbai guide new year things to do in mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK