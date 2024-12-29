End the year with this special Taylor Swift fan event

Pic courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Are you a Taylor Swift fan? End your year with this party in Mumbai x 00:00

Relive the Eras tour with a special Taylor Swift-themed party celebrating the pop star’s birthday and musical journey. The gig will also feature a merchandise kiosk featuring the pop superstar’s hits, as well as friendship bracelets for all the Swifties out there.

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 31; 4 pm onwards at House of Pandora, Swami Vivekanand Road, Khar West.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499 onwards

Also Read: ‘I feel like I grew up with Taylor Swift in all these years’: Decoding Taylor Swift’s fandom in India