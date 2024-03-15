Breaking News
Camping with the stars

Updated on: 16 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | theguide@mid-day.com

An overnight adventure nestled in the city’s green lungs will offer a peek into life in the wild after dark

Participants at a previous edition of the night trail

As the last office in the city flicks off its lights, the final local train calls it a night, and citizens in Mumbai and its suburbs tuck themselves into a well-deserved slumber, another party comes to life not too far way. On the guestlist are nocturnal bamboo pit vipers, tarantulas and geckos; and their floor is the lush green forest of the Bombay Natural History Society Nature Reserve illuminated by the night sky. An overnight experience organized by BNHS is offering us a wildcard entry to this party in the dark.


“The sky that we see in the city is illuminated by city lights. A true dark sky can only be witnessed from the interiors of the forests,” shares naturalist Shardul Bajikar. To that end, a stargazing session by astronomer Satish Shirodkar will offer participants the opportunity to spot celestial bodies and identify constellations in the clear night sky. “Photographers can also get clear shots of the full moon through our specialised telescope,” he adds. We learn that if the schedules align, one might also spot the International Space Station in transit during the session.


A Giri’s gecko spotted at a previous trail. Pic Courtesy/Yogesh PatelA Giri’s gecko spotted at a previous trail. Pic Courtesy/Yogesh Patel


The spotlight will then pan to nocturnal fauna, in a night trail led by naturalists Pranav Joshi and Chaitanya Keer where participants can expect to spot tarantulas, snakes, and other species. “Walking through the woods, where your primal instincts dictate each move is probably the closest you’ll ever get to feeling fully human. 

Unfortunately, most of us miss it because forest spaces are closed to visitors after sunset. It is nothing like simply walking through a daytime trail. You have to be there to get it,” Bajikar signs off. While the upcoming camp, limited to 22 participants, is already filling fast, the organisers inform us that spots at the second edition to be held the following weekend, are still up for grabs.

On March 23; 4 pm 
Meeting Point Nature Information Center, BNHS, Goregaon East. 
Call  9821120494 (for registrations)
Cost Rs 2,500 onwards (includes food and accommodation)

Forest trail guide

Dos
. Wear dull coloured, comfortable cotton clothes
. Wear rugged walking shoes
. Carry your own torch

Don’ts
. Avoid wearing perfumes
. Do not pick up or touch unfamiliar objects
. Never wander outside the path planned by experts  

