From glorified virtual assistants to nifty personal health advisors, AI tools have come a long way since their earliest introduction. Here’s how you can meaningfully incorporate them into your physical and mental wellness routines

Pic/iStock

From summarising an medical report to planning a vacation itinerary — Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots, including ChatGPT, have all but revolutionised our everyday living. But can AI tools contribute to improving your wellbeing and helping you to resolve your pressing health concerns? A social media post by a mother identified as Courtney about her four-year-old’s chronic health concerns, which went viral last year, suggests that the possibilities of AI are far more comprehensive and nuanced than what most users may have known. In her post, Courtney wrote about being frustrated when numerous trips to multiple medical professionals (a total of 17) yielded no concrete diagnosis; her child Alex suffered from severe toothaches, stunted growth and unusual behaviours such as chewing on objects. Her search for answers led Courtney to create an account on ChatGPT, where she listed out her son’s symptoms and received a diagnosis of tethered cord syndrome, an uncommon neurological condition that a neurologist would later confirm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anecdotes such as these suggest that there’s a lot more to AI than initially meets the eye, especially in the areas of health and wellness. But how reliable are these AI tools and can they really prove to be a gamechanger in keeping you healthier and fitter in 2025?

Also Read: 5 health goals everyone should have in 2025, according to an expert

AI can analyse patterns of sleep, eating habits and stress levels, and suggest improvements to individual habits. Representation pics

Pervasive and persuasive

“AI has been part of our practice for decades. Tele-consultations, breast cancer diagnoses, and robotic surgeries are very common applications of AI,” explains Dr Vaishali Joshi, a senior obstetrician and gynaecologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She adds that AI’s biggest advantage is the ability to analyse large data sets with multiple variables, including age, parity, weights and coexisting health conditions, to create clear pathways for diagnosis and early treatment of illnesses. “AI can help to deliver universal standardised health in remote areas through telemedicine. Further, newer technologies and research in Virtual Reality (VR) as well as robotics-assisted surgical technology offer a definitive edge over traditional surgery,” she says.

The use of AI in consumables intended for end-users too is on the rise, says Jeff Bathija, personal coach at Mid-life Lifting Club. “From wearable technology like fitness trackers to AI-driven diet apps, the trend towards using AI for achieving personal health goals is growing,” he observes. According to him, AI can be a versatile tool in your health a fitness journey if used in the following ways:

1.Reminders and scheduling: AI can help maintain consistent fitness routines by setting reminders for workouts, hydration, and sleep schedules.

2.Personalised fitness plans: By analysing user data, such as body type, fitness level, and goals, AI can generate tailored workout plans.

3.Calorie tracking: AI-powered apps can track calorie intake and expenditure, offering suggestions to balance diet and exercise.

4.Virtual trainers: AI chatbots and apps can simulate personal trainers, offering real-time feedback on form, technique, or workout intensity.

5.Wellness insights: AI can analyse patterns in sleep, heart rate, or stress levels and suggest improvements for overall health.

6.Goal monitoring: By setting and tracking milestones, AI helps ensure adherence to health objectives and provides motivational nudges.

AI-powered calorie tracking apps are already in use

Beyond the boundaries of physical fitness, AI is also proving to be a powerful ally in emotional and mental wellbeing, points out Dr Naazneen Ladak, a psychiatrist and mental health expert. “AI can make mental health support more accessible by providing discreet, cost-effective solutions that lessen stigma. It can assist people in monitoring their emotions, recording patterns and identifying emotional triggers. AI may potentially be able to identify early indicators of mental health problems and offer prompt treatments,” she elaborates. In the area of mental health, AI can help by reminding clients to take their medications, schedule therapy sessions or engage in mindfulness exercises. It can also provide basic emotional support and analyse input to determine areas that

need work.

Proceed with caution

While Dr Ladak notes that AI has been replacing search engines as a primary source of information for many patients, several others are increasingly turning to AI chatbots for advice and support. This can be counterproductive as AI tools, by their very nature, offer up insufficient or error-prone and non-personalised advice. “AI lacks the compassion and comprehension that comes from face-to-face communication. Concerns about privacy and the possibility of sensitive data being misused are serious problems. Professional diagnosis and treatment cannot be replaced by AI,” she cautions. Dr Joshi also warns that being dependent on AI can cause unnecessary anxiety and over-investigatory approaches to treat a disease.

“While AI tools personalise suggestions based on data, they may still miss the nuances of individual preferences, injuries or unique circumstances. Users risk becoming overly reliant on AI, reducing their ability to self-regulate and make decisions independently. There is also potential for misinterpretation that arises from misreading data which, combined with inappropriate suggestions, could lead to ineffective or harmful practices,” adds Bathija.

Vaishali Joshi, Jeff Bathija, Kajal Bhathena and Naazneen Ladak

Nutritionist Kajal Bhathena believes that the growing reliance on AI tools is indicative of the desire for quick fixes, which is a counter-intuitive mindset to holistic wellness. “Our health consists of eight fundamental pillars — physical, emotional, mental, financially, social, spiritual, educational and environmental. These must be addressed at the same time, for human beings to function optimally. With AI, there is a risk of users becoming obsessed with one aspect at the cost of the others. While AI is useful to expand our overall spectrum of knowledge, it is important to mindfully use these tools and not neglect our own cognitive abilities. AI can offer some support with basic tasks such as meal planning, exercise routines or diagnosing symptoms; however, the efficacy of information provided depends on various other factors such as health history, current health status, family history and work-life balance, among others. This is where the advice of a health professional is irreplaceable,” she explains.

“AI functions best when guided by professionals, emphasising individualised care and human connection. To guarantee safe, moral, and efficient use, AI tools must be continuously assessed and improved,” says Dr Ladak, while Bathija concludes that maintaining a balanced approach that combines AI tools with human expertise and self-awareness is the way forward.