Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, city roads will be quality checked by third-party auditors
Redevelopment of Mumbai railway stations to surge ahead
Omicron variant XBB 1.16: Experts call for dynamic genome sequencing
Mumbai’s public transport cheapest in world: Study
Mumbai: Cops nab bank officer behind fake corporate salary accounts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > This book guides on climate change and environment issues through creativity

This book guides on climate change and environment issues through creativity

Updated on: 03 April,2023 08:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanishka D’Lyma | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

This guide for educators helps inspire creative approaches to address issues of climate change, sustainability, and peace through first-hand accounts and colourful illustrations

This book guides on climate change and environment issues through creativity

Illustration (left) by Neethi Neethi (right)


Geography lessons in school felt too drab to those who couldn’t warm up to the subject. Greyscale illustrations and incomprehensible maps didn’t help decode rainfall data and river lengths. It was later, with reported stories and projects told by or from the perspective of the people engaging with these natural forces, that this writer experienced living and nuanced surroundings that were hardly divorced from life and actions.


Creative ways to communicate topics such as climate change and the environment, especially to students, is the need of the hour. One such recent initiative was an educator’s guide titled Creative Approaches to Climate and Peace Education, co-created by Climate Illustrated and the Leibniz Institute for Educational Media, GEI, in Germany.



Illustration (right) by Neha and Anirudh Kadav Illustration (left) by Neha and Anirudh Kadav 


The book explores first-hand accounts that intersect with climate change and conflict, but are presented with ecological awareness, regeneration, and peace for a nuanced and hopeful perspective, and are brought to life with colourful illustrations. Among the contributing artists that span six countries are Mumbai-based duo Neha and Anirudh Kadav, and Bengaluru-based Neethi Neethi.

The Kadavs of @heydoode_ studio, illustrated Aditi Pathak’s story that chronicles her memories of climbing trees in her village. The story goes on to mark scenic changes leading to fewer trees and lesser rainfall. Highlighting energy and solitude as keywords, the illustration features a woman with her hand and gaze prominently on a branch. “The colour palette can impact the viewer [and their perspective] which is why the illustration is bright and vibrant,” they share.

Illustrator Neethi’s (@kneethee) artwork is rooted in photographer and environmentalist Dr Michael Chew’s story. It explores the perspectives of youth from Bangladesh and Australia towards their natural world, through auto-photography. “The artwork brings out the children in the story and the camera that empowers them,” she says.

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Books author environment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK